VW Golf R Sleeper Sets a 9.5s 1/4-Mile World Record, Beats Dodge Demon

Note that the 2017 incarnation of the Golf R has 10 extra hp, along with a few other small tweaks, but that doesn't really make a difference in terms of drag strip shenanigans, so we'll move on.For one thing, we have one hell of a reason for ignoring those ten horses and it all has to do with the extreme tech setup of the spicy compact in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.While we're not aware of thehatch's specs, we can tell you that the thing recently managed to play the 1,320 feet game in 9.5 seconds.This, of course, puts the thing ahead of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon , which needs 9.65s for the job. Sure, comparing the two requires a mandatory trip down the apple-to-orange route, but we did it so you don't have to.The time, which places this monstrously tuned Volkswagen ahead of just about any production car out there (yep, another apple-to-orange comparo has just landed) also made for a world record.Actually, the record but might just bring comfort to a lot of amateur racers out there - we imagine that knowing the exact quarter-mile number of the quickest Golf R on the planet will help those who are always doing the math while they're on the move (would I beat that car? By what margin?).AMS Performance, which backed this project, threw a video of the run at us and we can also notice a 145 mph trap speed.So, next time a Golf pulls up next to you at the drag strip, you might want to deliver your best reaction time.