Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Sets European 1/2-mile Record with 219 MPH Run

The Lamborghini Huracan might be a symbol of Italy, but, when it comes to how far the aftermarket side of the industry can push the V10 Bull, the Old Continent sits behind North America.
Nevertheless, a twin-turbo incarnation of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine has recently set a new European half-mile record over in Germany.

The Raging Bull managed to climb all the way to 219 mph (make that 353 km/h) during a German event and, for the record (no pun intended), we'll mention that any such run that starts with a "2" deserves a round of applause.

Gosha Turbo Tech is the name of the aftermarket developer that has massaged this machine, with this being a Russian developer that also operates in Abu Dhabi.

The tech specialist hasn't released the details of the twin-turbo work, but, judging by the said velocity value, the V10 supercar has been taken past the 2,000 hp border.

It's worth noting that the Lamborghini Huracan seems to be the tuner's favorite half-mile tool these days. And we have at least three other examples of such stunts that involve the Gallardo successor.

Given the record mentioned above, we'll start with the 1/2-mile Huracan world record, which, as we hinted in the intro, comes from the US. And the feat involves a TT incarnation of the exotic hitting a velocity of 250 mph.

Nevertheless, that record involves a sequential tranny. If we are to stick to the dual-clutch matters related to the Old Continent record mentioned above, we'll tell you that a 2,100 hp Lambo has climbed to 222 mph.

Then there's the female half-mile record, which has fallen earlier this month. As you've guessed, the stunt involved a TT Huracan, one that mixes 1,500 ponies with a pink chrome wrap. The velocity value linked to this run? 210.76 mph.

And while the 250 and 222 mph runs mentioned above involve Lamborghinis modded by Underground Racing, the 210 mph adventure had to do with a Heffner Performance machine.

