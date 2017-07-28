autoevolution

Twin-Turbo Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Goes Drag Racing, Aims for 8s Run

When on the lookout for some of the most looney drag racing machines out there, make sure you don't skip Australia. Sprinting fans from Down Under are the definition of crazy-turned-up-to-eleven, with the latest example of this coming from a boosted Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8.
The high-riding contraption we're looking at has just gone through a massive tech massage, one that has seen its HEMI being gifted with a pair of turbos.

We're not aware of the V8's horsepower figure, but it wouldn't surprise us to find out that this Jeep packs a thousand ponies or even more.

Such a muscle number would only be normal for a machine of this size and weight that can deliver the kind of quarter-mile performance offered by this Grand Cherokee. Despite the machine reportedly being at its first drag strip adventure, the SRT8 managed to pull low nine-second stunts.

As such, we could see this SUV engaging in a race for eight-second runs once the thing gets passed its... humble strip beginnings.

Even the pre-race routine that sees this Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 bringing its tires up to temperature is enough to give one the giggles.

The TT animal has so much torque that all-wheel-drive burnouts come normal. And it doesn't take too much for this once-an-offroader to turn into a drift car, so you shouldn't imagine that the all-paw traction of the beast makes life easy for the guy behind the wheel.

To put this twin-turbo SRT8's performance into context, we'll remind you of the time when we discussed a Hellcat-engined Grand Cherokee.

No, not the Trackhawk, but an aftermarket contraption that's about 0.8s quicker in the 1,320 feet sprint, requiring 10.8 seconds for the job. And yes, that is the exact time the Dodge Challenger Hellcat needs to play the 1/4-mile game, when fitted with drag radials.

