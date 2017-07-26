autoevolution

Hayabusa Girl Lexi Trolls Hellcat at 120 MPH, Won't Reveal Her Mods

26 Jul 2017, 16:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Earlier this month, we came across a little video showing a girl on a Hayabusa trolling a Hellcat. To be more precise, the rider passed the blown Charger at over 120 mph, just as the Mopar machine was testing its new K&N air filer. Nevertheless, while the way in which the Busa walked the Hellcat made it obvious that the bike had been modded, the video made it seem like the girl wouldn't reveal the custom bits on her bike. So we left things there.
8 photos
Hayabusa Rider Trolls Hellcat at 120 MPHHayabusa Rider Trolls Hellcat at 120 MPHHayabusa Rider Trolls Hellcat at 120 MPHHayabusa Rider Trolls Hellcat at 120 MPHHayabusa Rider Trolls Hellcat at 120 MPHHayabusa Rider Trolls Hellcat at 120 MPHHayabusa Rider Trolls Hellcat at 120 MPH
However, the guys inside the Hellcat, who just happen to be behind one of the most drag racing-friendly channels on YouTube, have now retuned with a new clip. And, this time around, we get to dig into the details of the Suzuki's tech massage.

To be more precise, the motor hasn't been touched, but the thing has been gifted with full bolt-ons, with an ACE Performance race tune keeping everything in check. The gearing has been tweaked, while a quick shifter is also on the menu.

And, as far as the aero mods are concerned, the Hayabusa was lowered, while an LSR front fender was installed.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page also allows us to find out that the biker likes to call herself Lexi. Oh, and if anybody happens to become addicted to seeing her putting the bike through its paces, this clip should get the job done.

Speaking of which, if the camera guys stick to the promise made in the description of the video, we might get to see more of Lexi's speeding in the future: "As most of you know, we were originally "introduced" to Lexi when she unexpectedly blew the doors of our Hellcat testing. We had the pleasure of talking to her and put together these cool clips of her. More videos to come!"

Dodge Charger Hellcat Dodge Suzuki Hayabusa drag racing
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan