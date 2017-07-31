autoevolution

BMW M3 Sets 10.1s 1/4-Mile World Record, Beats Bugatti Veyron on Stock Engine

31 Jul 2017
by
A stock engine BMW M3 that can beat the Bugatti Veyron? Now, there are two things we need to explain before diving deeper into this drag racing tale.
First of all, the term "stock" doesn't refer to the turbocharging part of the engine. As such, the 3.0-liter straight-six under the hood of this M3 has been gifted with a pair of much heftier turbos.

Secondly, with the Veyron having now aged, it has already become a stereotype to use the thousand-horsepower hypercar's specs when dropping attention-grabbing comparos.

Nevertheless, nothing can take away the amazing performance of this M3. In fact, as we mentioned in the title, the four-door hero has recently set a quarter-mile world record for the F80 generation.Cool, so what exacty did this M car do when thrown at the strip?
To be more precise, the Bimmer managed to play the 1,320 feet game in 10.16 seconds at 139 mph. And, given the fact that those who run such cars are in a constant race for the next level, it wouldn't surprise us to see this M3 deliver a high 8s run by the end of the current drag racing season.

Of course, the fact that we're dealing with a four-door machine only adds to the excitement delivered by this drag strip adventure.

Note how quickly the rear-wheel-drive animal hooks once the driver starts playing the Christmas Tree game - heck, we know plenty of muscle car drivers who would be extremely envious after checking out the piece of footage documenting the record-setting run.

Oh, and let's not forget the soundtrack of the clip, which offers a mix between the BMW M3's war cry and the cheering of those who just couldn't wait to see the car crossing the finish line. So make sure you do the right thing with the volume button before hitting "play".

