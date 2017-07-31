autoevolution

Bentley Embraces The Dark Side With Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition

The prior week saw Bentley introduce two limited-run models based on the Continental GT. Now the time has come for the Flying Spur four-door luxobarge to get its own special edition. And as the name implies, the Black Edition puts an emphasis on black-accented bits and bobs both inside and out.
Starting with the black gloss brightware, the attention to detail extends to the dark tinted headlights and taillights, bespoke 21-inch seven-spoke wheels, black window surrounds and mirror caps. To complete the ominously elegant look, even the brake calipers and headlight washer caps are specified in black.

Hopping inside reveals a one-tone interior complemented by contrasting stripes of stitching. The accent color is also present on the headliner bow, while the dashboard is dressed in Piano Black veneer. Quite fittingly, Bentley decided to offer the Black Edition with the Sport Plus 3-spoke steering wheel.

Should the customer wish for a different aesthetic, the automaker will gladly let him or her choose from a virtually infinite range of colors and colors splits, but only as long as the smallest of details are painted black. What’s more, the Mulliner Driving Experience ups the ante with diamond-quilted leather upholstery for the seats and door panels, as well as five-spoke wheels.

The Flying Spur Black Edition features the performance specifications of the V8 S, and it all comes down to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 nestled in the engine bay. Tuned to develop 521 hp (521 PS) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm), the eight-cylinder brute can propel the car to 60 mph (96 mph) in 4.6 seconds.

Top speed stands at 190 mph (306 km/h), whereas the all-wheel-drive system with its 40:60 rear-biased torque split ensures a sure-footed driving experience in all types of corners, regardless of weather conditions. Bentley refused to make the pricing public, but don't expect the Black Edition to be affordable. After all, the cheapest of Bentley Flying Spur V8 S models starts from this side of $205,000 over in the United States of America.
