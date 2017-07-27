2017 Bentley Continental GT Convertible Becomes "Timeless" With Special Edition

The easiest way to tell the special edition apart from the regular Continental GT is to look for the “Timeless Series”
lettering next to the passenger side’s circular air vent. Another tell-tale sign is the Liquid Amber veneer present across the dashboard, which prides itself on five layers of hand-painted lacquer and a deep, beautiful luster. A broad selection of leather upholstery combos completes the cabin’s goodies list.
As far as the exterior is concerned, Bentley offers the Timeless Series in colors that range from Glacier to Havana, Onyx, Dark Sapphire, Light Ice, Cool, and Camel. The soft-top luxobarge further benefits from exclusive badges and treadplates, plenty of brightwork for the upper and lower front grilles, as well as a pair of puddle lights that display the automaker’s logo.
Moving on to the creature comforts, the Continental GT
Convertible in this configuration sports standard features that include massaging function for the ventilated front seats, 8.0-inch touch-based infotainment, 30 GB hard drive with 15 gigabytes’ worth of storage for your music, and satellite navigation. Audiophiles can pay extra for the Naim sound system, which prides itself on eight digital sound processing models and hi-fi speakers.
On the matter of get-up-and-go, Bentley apparently discriminates the target groups for the Timeless Series. In the U.S., the limited edition is exclusively available with a silky smooth and supremely formidable 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12. Over in Europe, customers will have to settle for the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
with 521 brake horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque.
Maybe Bentley called this thing the Timeless Series because it looks like every Conti GT since the beginning of time. In truth, however, it’s a magnificent gentle giant that will soon go the way of the dodo to make room for an all-new generation. According to the latest reports, the 2018 Bentley Continental GT
will go official this September at the Frankfurt Motor Show.