2017 Bentley Continental GT Convertible By Mulliner Embraces Greek Mythology

24 Jul 2017, 13:46 UTC ·
by
While Bentley is testing the next-generation Continental GT hard on the Nurburgring, the current model welcomes yet another special edition. This one, née Galene Edition by Mulliner, is limited to 30 examples worldwide.
Galene isn’t as well-known as Zeus or Hercules in Greek mythology, but Bentley chose the goddess personifying calm seas as a way to emphasize on the soothing luxury of the open-top grand tourer. The Galene Edition by Mulliner also flaunts yacht-inspired design elements inside and out.

Created in collaboration with Princess Yachts, the exclusive luxobarge is available is painted Glacier White with Sequin Blue motifs. The maritime opulence is furthered by a dark blue-finished canvas top and 21-inch Propeller alloy wheels beautified by the Mulliner division’s special touch.

As far as the interior is concerned, arguably the most interesting detail is the hand-painted illustration of a super yacht adorning the passenger’s side fascia panel. To make the Galene Edition by Mulliner happen, Bentley went the extra length by creating an all-new material finish: Pinstripe Walnut. The open-pore trim is present on the center stack and console.

Instead of a full-blown W12, the sleek and long hood of the special edition hides a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The engine, jointly developed with Audi, is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and develops 507 PS (500 horsepower). Torque is plentiful too, with the force-fed eight-cylinder plant churning out 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) from as low as 1,700 rpm.

The next generation of the Continental GT will see Bentley turn to Porsche for an all-new platform and 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. A plug-in hybrid derivative has been confirmed as well, with Bentley head honcho Wolfgang Durheimer confirming a V6 as the internal combustion engine.

Bentley plans to electrify the Bentayga as well, but we’re looking forward most to the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept entering series production as the long-rumored Barnato sports car.
