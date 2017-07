2017 Bentley Continental GT Convertible By Mulliner Embraces Greek Mythology

Galene isn’t as well-known as Zeus or Hercules in Greek mythology, but Bentley chose the goddess personifying calm seas as a way to emphasize on the soothing luxury of the open-top grand tourer . The Galene Edition by Mulliner also flaunts yacht-inspired design elements inside and out.Created in collaboration with Princess Yachts, the exclusive luxobarge is available is painted Glacier White with Sequin Blue motifs. The maritime opulence is furthered by a dark blue-finished canvas top and 21-inch Propeller alloy wheels beautified by the Mulliner division’s special touch.As far as the interior is concerned, arguably the most interesting detail is the hand-painted illustration of a super yacht adorning the passenger’s side fascia panel. To make the Galene Edition by Mulliner happen, Bentley went the extra length by creating an all-new material finish: Pinstripe Walnut. The open-pore trim is present on the center stack and console.Instead of a full-blown W12, the sleek and long hood of the special edition hides a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. The engine, jointly developed with Audi , is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and develops 507 PS (500 horsepower). Torque is plentiful too, with the force-fed eight-cylinder plant churning out 660 Nm (487 lb-ft) from as low as 1,700 rpm.The next generation of the Continental GT will see Bentley turn to Porsche for an all-new platform and 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. A plug-in hybrid derivative has been confirmed as well, with Bentley head honcho Wolfgang Durheimer confirming a V6 as the internal combustion engine.Bentley plans to electrify the Bentayga as well, but we’re looking forward most to the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept entering series production as the long-rumored Barnato sports car