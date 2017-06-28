autoevolution

2018 Bentley Continental GT Laps Nurburgring, Powered by New W12 Engine

28 Jun 2017, 15:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Bentley is expected to release the first all-new incarnation of the Continental GT since the 2003 original this fall, as the Grand Tourer should land at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. And with the lavish coupe now in its final testing phase, a prototype has been spotted lapping the Nurburgring.
17 photos
2018 Bentley Continental GT testing on Nurburgring2018 Bentley Continental GT testing on Nurburgring2018 Bentley Continental GT testing on Nurburgring2018 Bentley Continental GT testing on Nurburgring2018 Bentley Continental GT spied: interior2018 Bentley Continental GT spied: interior2018 Bentley Continental GT spied2018 Bentley Continental GT spied2018 Bentley Continental GT spied2018 Bentley Continental GT spied2018 Bentley Continental GT spied2018 Bentley Continental GT spied2018 Bentley Continental GT spied2018 Bentley Continental GT spiedBentley Bentayga dashboard2014 Bentley Continental GT dashboard
A brief check with the DVLA (the UK's U.K.’s Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency) reveals that the test car is animated by the latest incarnation of the VW Group's W12 engine, which made its debut on the Bentayga. To be more precise, while the W12 you can find under the hood of the outgoing Conti has a displacement of 5,998cc, the fresh unit packs 5,950 cc.

Once the obvious W12 and V8 versions of the new Continental GT make their debut, Bentley will also introduced a plug-in hybrid version, which has already been confirmed. As explained by company CEO Wolfgang Durheimer, the gas-electric setup will involve a V6 and pack up to 500 hp. This could mean that Bentley will take the 462 hp powertrain of the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid even further.

The MSB platform shared with the second-generation Panamera may not have brought weight savings for the Zuffenhausen machine, but things will be different in the case of the 2018 Continetal GT. Given the aging architecture of the current model, it would be enough for the new car to tip the scales at around two tons to talk about a hefty diet.

We added a set of earlier spyshots to the gallery above, with these giving us a good taste of the interior, which mixes Crewe'd traditional luxury experience with new-age touches.

As for those worried about the tame soundtrack of the prototype, there's no reason to fret - the sports exhaust option of the production model(s) will delivering the required aural delights.

2018 Bentley Continental GT Bentley Continental Gt Bentley spy video nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017