Bentley Spruces Up The Flying Spur With Design Series By Mulliner

Few automotive brands offer more luxury and opulence than Bentley. But when the Mulliner commissioning department steps in and gets its hands on a car, you can bet your sweet bippy that ownership gets even better.
The latest Flying B to be augmented by Mulliner is the four-door counterpart of the Continental GT. Christened by its maker Flying Spur Design Series by Mulliner, the series is all about the finest of exquisite details, colors, interior materials, and even some go-faster bits and bobs.

First things first, only 100 examples of the breed will ever be made, thus ensuring something Bentley owners do care about: exclusivity. The Design Series prides itself on five accent color splits: Azure Purple, Kingfisher, White, Mandarin, and Pillar Box Red. And yes, Mulliner can apply the ultra-special treatment to all variants of the full-size luxobarge, ranging from the entry-level V8 model to the hell-bent for leather W12 S.

Exterior aesthetics are dominated by bright-colored lines contrasting with blackened brightware, a lower fine line running along the doors to the rear, and black-painted 21-inch wheels. The interior, meanwhile, boils down to perforated hide, 12 o’clock stripe on the steering wheel, and Mulliner-specific leather for the seat bolsters and door inserts. Here, you’ll also find titanium-enriched carbon fiber augmenting the waist rails and fascia panel.

Bentley hasn’t revealed any sort of pricing information whatsoever, but that’s to be expected from a vehicle that blisters with handcrafted bits and bobs. I mean, what other car are you aware of having illuminated treadplates that can be finished in not one, not two, but five accent colors?

In related news, the Flying Spur and its two-door counterpart will soon be phased out in favor of all-new models. The first to step into the limelight will be the Continental GT. Not only will the new kid on the block ride on a platform derived from that of the Porsche Panamera, but it will introduce an all-new type of twin-turbo W12 engine. A 4.0-liter V8 will soldier on as the entry-level option, whereas a plug-in hybrid is on the cards as well.
