Is This the Bentley Bentayga Speed? Prototype Spied in Germany Drops W12 Hint

To be more precise, a Bentayga wearing a "Test Vehicle" sticker on its tailgate was recently caught on camera while driving on the German Autobahn.We only get to (properly) zoom in on the posterior of the Bentley , so there aren't any details available for this prototype. Nevertheless, running a license plate check reveals that this vehicle is animated by a W12 engine, so, our first thought, which was connected to the upcoming Bentayga Hybrid, needs to be dismissed since that would involve a V6 motor.Nevertheless, the British automaker is currently weighing at least three possibilities for expanding the Bentayga family, so there are plenty of pathways for the test vehicle seen here.The success of the Bentayga has determined the company to consider adding a Speed version, an LWB (long wheelbase) model and, of course, a Coupe incarnation.Since the roofline of the prototype is similar to that of the vehicle you can find in Bentley showrooms, we'll quickly go over the Coupe part.For one thing, we could be looking at the Bentayga Speed. Even though some might worry that a version packing more than the 600 hp of the "standard" W12 models would risk cannibalizing the nearly-ready 650 hp Lamborghini Urus , there's no reason to fret.The diet introduced by the Raging Bull, as well as the calibration gap between the two means there's plenty of room for a Bentayga with a Speed badge.With the said Bentayga hybrid in the pipeline, we might have some waiting to do before we get to see another Bentleydevelopment and we'll return to the matter as soon as we get our hands on fresh info.