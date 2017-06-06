autoevolution

2019 Bentley Flying Spur Spied in Madrid, Prototype Shows Imposing Design

 
6 Jun 2017, 9:33 UTC ·
by
We are now one step closer to meeting the next-generation Bentley Flying Spur, as a prototype of the lavish sedan has shown up in Spanish traffic.
The 2019 Flying Spur has finally left behind its Porsche Panamera mule body, with the Crewe saloon now concealing its elegant styling cues under the heavy camouflage. And it seems that Crewe's designers have gone for an even more imposing stance.

Nevertheless, the most important changes are set to take place under the skin. Riding on an elongated version of the MSB platform found under the second-generation Panamera.

The now-reigning Flying Spur, which, by the way, has lost the Continental part of its nameplate with the latest revamp, tips the scales at a meaty 5,456 lbs (2,475 kg). So while the new platform may not have lowered the Porsche Panamera's weight by much, this will bring a noticeable diet for the British model.

The engine line-up will continue to be topped by a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 motor. Compared to the W12 heart of the current Flying Spur, the unit has been reworked for the Bentayga, with its output siting at 600 ponies and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.

Since the automaker has previously stated that it will offer hybrid incarnations of all its future models and this is where the four-door will once again turn to the new Panamera's tech collection. Expect the Bentley to feature the twin-turbo V6-involving gas-electric setup of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (460 hp) rather than the 680-pony architecture of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

When it comes to the overly spacious cabin, the recent 2018 Continental GT interior spyshots have prepared us for the next-generation Bentley interior styling.

Speaking of which, we've already spied the next Bentley Continental GT on countless occasions, in both fixed-roof and Convertible forms. However, while the Conti will land by the end of the year, we'll probably see the four-door model landing next year, as a 2019 model.
