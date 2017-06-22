Queen Elizabeth Snitched To Police For Not Wearing Seat Belt in Her Bentley

It's not every day that we talk about Queen Elizabeth or any other British Royalty, but when we do, it's definitely something embarrassing and having to do with cars.

8 photos



Nothing out of the ordinary so far, except someone reported the Queen to the West Yorkshire Police for not wearing a seat belt while being chauffeured around London.



That sounds like made up news, but the West Yorkshire police confirmed the 999 call (UK's 911) in a tweet, along with the hashtags #not999 and #notevenwestyorkshire. For the Brits who are Geographically impaired and for everyone else outside the UK, West Yorkshire is a county that has nothing to do with London or the London area.



According to UK laws, “you must wear a seat belt if one is fitted in the seat you are using.” The only persons not required by law to be strapped in are drivers going in reverse and those who are behind the wheel of a police car, an ambulance or fire and rescue services.



The Queen's press office declined to comment on the tweet by the West Yorkshire police, and we can't really blame them. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth II could be caught dealing drugs or even killing someone, because civil and/or criminal proceedings cannot be taken against her in UK law. Thankfully, she hasn't done any of that, at least as far as we know.



That said, the Bentley State Limousine, one of two cars ever built, is not even equipped with rear seat belts since most of the time it's being driven at almost pedestrian speeds. Before you get any ideas, it does have armor-plated cladding, a mine-resistant floor, bulletproof glass and the interior can be sealed off in the case of a gas attack.







999 call received reporting that the Queen isn't wearing a seatbelt. #not999 #notevenwestyorkshire — WYP Contact Centre (@WYP_CCC) June 21, 2017 As it happens, Queen Elizabeth II recently traveled to Westminster, together with Prince Charles, to attend the formal start of the Parliamentary year in the U.K., both being driven in the sumptuous Bentley State Limousine.Nothing out of the ordinary so far, except someone reported the Queen to the West Yorkshire Police for not wearing a seat belt while being chauffeured around London.That sounds like made up news, but the West Yorkshire police confirmed the 999 call (UK's 911) in a tweet, along with the hashtags #not999 and #notevenwestyorkshire. For the Brits who are Geographically impaired and for everyone else outside the UK, West Yorkshire is a county that has nothing to do with London or the London area.According to UK laws, “you must wear a seat belt if one is fitted in the seat you are using.” The only persons not required by law to be strapped in are drivers going in reverse and those who are behind the wheel of a police car, an ambulance or fire and rescue services.The Queen's press office declined to comment on the tweet by the West Yorkshire police, and we can't really blame them. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth II could be caught dealing drugs or even killing someone, because civil and/or criminal proceedings cannot be taken against her in UK law. Thankfully, she hasn't done any of that, at least as far as we know.That said, the Bentley State Limousine, one of two cars ever built, is not even equipped with rear seat belts since most of the time it's being driven at almost pedestrian speeds. Before you get any ideas, it does have armor-plated cladding, a mine-resistant floor, bulletproof glass and the interior can be sealed off in the case of a gas attack.