World's Loudest VW Up! Sounds Like 3-Cylinder Monster, a Nurburgring Attack Car

What if we told you that the Nurburgring is now the home of a Volkswagen Up! like no other? The little German machine is in the midst of a tuning process that's aimed at turning it into a... Green Hell weapon.

And while we're not expecting the crew over at Apex Nurburgring, who is behind the car, to bring the performance of the thing in line with its nickname (they call it the Sub7Up!), we're pretty sure that the Vee-Dub will end up raising quite a few eyebrows once its aftermarket transformation is complete.



So far, the Up! has been gifted with custom wheels and tires, an aggressive ECU setup that pushes its three-cylinder mill from 90 to 125 hp and an insane Milltek exhaust setup.



In fact, you can listen to the decatted soundtrack of the creature in the first clip below and, as we mentioned in the title, this is definitely the loudest Up! we've ever come across.



As any track day aficionado has already figured out, the tech massage won't stop here - you can't tackle the Nordschleife with the stock suspension of the



Handling aside, the turbo will also be upgraded and we should also see some goodies providing the required fading resistance. So yes, this contraption will be taken above the driving dynamics level offered by the



Over the coming months, we'll Nurburgring settler Misha Charoudin manhandling the Sub7Up! around the infamous German track and we can't wait to see the first hot lap. Until them, we've added two other videos below, which offer more details on the project.







