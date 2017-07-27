Lava Orange 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Brings Double the Joy

It all has to do with the hue of this Rennsport Neunelfer, with the rear-engined coupe being dressed in Lava Orange.
We're looking at a non-Weissach Widowmaker and you can consider this a simple configuration, if we may call it so - note the xenon headlights, for instance.
The license plates and the timing make it obvious that this is a manufacturer car. The US spec Neunelfer was spotted in Pforzheim, Germany, with the town being just half an hour away from Karlsruhe, the place where the just-as-mesmerising Miami Blue example of the 991.2 GT2 RS was recently
caught on camera.
While this isn't the first Lava Orange incarnation of the 700 hp rear-wheel-drive beast we get to show you, we can't help but think that this shade has a special meaning.
You see, Lava Orange was the launch color of the 991.1 GT3 RS
, so it comes with a strong track day aroma. As such, the hue only ads fuel to the unofficial talk regarding the Nurburgring record of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, while having also inspired the title above.
We'll remind you that the clues towards the said accolade started getting serious traction when Mark Webber revealed
that he had hit 208 mph on the Ring while manhandling the Porscha.
Then came Nico Rosberg, with the reigning Formula One world champion dropping more than just a hint - in a YouTube clip, the racer said
the Porsche 911 GT2 RS set a Green Hell record, albeit without mentioning what kind of accolade he was talking about.
And, with or without an official Ring number for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll continue to keep an eye out for new examples that show up online.
A PTSRS Exclusive: A Lava Orange 991 GT2 RS, seen in Pforzheim, Germany by local reader @nicogott. Pforzheim is about half way between Stuttgart and Karlsruhe where the Miami Blue example was seen this past weekend. This is the North American spec manufacturer car coming out of the auto hauler that I featured earlier. Standard model with wheels in satin White Gold Metallic and the standard xenons. Thanks for the photos and info, Nico! Appreciate all the submissions from readers across the world. #PTSRS
