Lava Orange 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Brings Double the Joy

A PTSRS Exclusive: A Lava Orange 991 GT2 RS, seen in Pforzheim, Germany by local reader @nicogott. Pforzheim is about half way between Stuttgart and Karlsruhe where the Miami Blue example was seen this past weekend. This is the North American spec manufacturer car coming out of the auto hauler that I featured earlier. Standard model with wheels in satin White Gold Metallic and the standard xenons. Thanks for the photos and info, Nico! Appreciate all the submissions from readers across the world. #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT