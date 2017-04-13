autoevolution

Ghibli Nerissimo Black Edition Is Darth Vader's Maserati in New York

 
13 Apr 2017
by
Nissan has a monopoly on the Star Wars universe, but we'd like to think that Lord Vader doesn't want a 370Z or a GT-R. He's way to cool for that and would much rather drive a Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo Black Edition.
The special edition of the sports sedan joins the increasing number of Ghibli versions. But the good news is that Vader will have a fair bit of exclusivity because only 450 of them will be built and sold.

The car presented at the New York Auto Show will be sold only in the United States and Canada. It features a dark black body paint to embody the Nerissimo “extremely back” Italian expression.

We're not big fans of special editions, especially when they suggest some models are struggling in the sales charts. But five years from now when we find the Ghibli Nerissimo in the used car listings, we'll remember that there are articles about it and only 450 examples were made, so it's a sweet deal.

The paint is complemented by 20-inch Glossy Black Urano wheels, black door handles, black chrome trim, and a black grille. Yes, those all contribute to making the Darth Vader reference inevitable.

It appears that Maserati is giving customers lots of flexibility with the engine they want. The Nerissimo can be ordered with the base 345 horsepower V6 or in the S configuration with 404 hp. Both engines come with an eight-speed automatic, but the Q4 all-wheel-drive system can only be had with the Ghibli S.

The sports seats and sports steering wheel are covered in black leather with red contrast stitching, matched by the red of the brake calipers. The dash gets Dark Mirror trim.

Front and rear parking sensors, remote start and blind spot assist are all standard for the Nerissimo Black Edition. A base model will set you back $78,500, and the S and S Q4 versions start at $85, 250 and $87,750, respectively. For the record, that's about six to seven thousand more than standard.
