autoevolution

Lucid Air Drives Its Prototype To 217 MPH To Prove A Point

 
13 Apr 2017, 14:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Lucid Motors has taken a prototype of the Air, its electric model that will have up to 1,000 HP, to the Ohio Proving Ground.
The Alfa Speed Car, as they called it, was driven at a speed of 217 mph (350 km/h) on the oval track. The point of the test was to evaluate the stability of the vehicle, along with the thermal management system of the powertrain.

Some of you know that a significant issue with electric vehicles is maintaining the temperature of its battery pack, which must not overheat or be too cold.

According to company officials, quoted by Inside EVs, the speed was limited by the software to this value. They said that the test was successful, and that this had to be done because some elements cannot be adequately appraised in static bench experiments.

The development team is confident with its new product, and the motors of the car are a big part of that feeling.

According to Zak Edson, the director of marketing for Lucid Motors, the next step will be removing the speed limiter to see how far can the vehicle be pushed. The results should be impressive, but we do not expect it to become a Veyron or Chiron fighter.

Regardless, the ease shown in the acceleration of the prototype makes us believe it will be impressively fast.

The most powerful version of the Lucid Air in production specification will provide 1,000 HP, but the most affordable model will not have even half of that value. At the end of the day, nobody needs to own a car with 1,000 HP, and other factors are more important in an automobile.

In the case of an electric car, the range is one of the most disputed characteristics, but charging times, acceleration figures, and price also matter to consumers. The first customers of the Lucid Air are supposed to receive delivery in 2019, if the timeline is not affected by delays of any kind.

Lucid Air Lucid Motors speed top speed Electric Car
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78