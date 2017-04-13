Lucid Air Drives Its Prototype To 217 MPH To Prove A Point

Lucid Motors
has taken a prototype of the Air
, its electric model that will have up to 1,000 HP, to the Ohio Proving Ground.
The Alfa Speed Car, as they called it, was driven at a speed of 217 mph (350 km/h) on the oval track. The point of the test was to evaluate the stability of the vehicle, along with the thermal management system of the powertrain.
Some of you know that a significant issue with electric vehicles
is maintaining the temperature of its battery pack, which must not overheat or be too cold.
According to company officials, quoted by Inside EVs
, the speed was limited by the software to this value. They said that the test was successful, and that this had to be done because some elements cannot be adequately appraised in static bench experiments.
The development team is confident with its new product, and the motors of the car are a big part of that feeling.
According to Zak Edson, the director of marketing for Lucid Motors, the next step will be removing the speed limiter to see how far can the vehicle be pushed. The results should be impressive, but we do not expect it to become a Veyron or Chiron fighter.
Regardless, the ease shown in the acceleration of the prototype makes us believe it will be impressively fast.
The most powerful version of the Lucid Air in production specification will provide 1,000 HP
, but the most affordable model will not have even half of that value
. At the end of the day, nobody needs to own a car with 1,000 HP
, and other factors are more important in an automobile.
In the case of an electric car, the range is one of the most disputed characteristics, but charging times, acceleration figures, and price also matter to consumers. The first customers of the Lucid Air are supposed to receive delivery in 2019, if the timeline is not affected by delays of any kind.