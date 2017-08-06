Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro SS, America Wins

Does a drag race involving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a Chevrolet Camaro SS make sense? Well, if the Chevy comes in factory stock form, it's obvious that the two muscle machines play in totally different leagues. So why would the driver of such a golden bowtie machine agree to duke it out with the supercharger Mopar machine?

If you ask adrenaline junkies, they'll probably urge you to come up with a different question - why not? And we're here to bring you such a sprinting brawl, one that shows just how awesome the contemporary muscle car realm has become.The 460 hp Chevy and the 707-pony Dodge got together at the Mission Raceway Park, with the Canadian event that saw the two duking it out delivering a delicious spectacle.In theory, the automatic tranny incarnation of the Dodge Chalenger Hellcat should complete the quarter-mile sprint in 11.2 seconds (the time drops to 10.8 seconds if the beast is gifted with drag radials).As for the sixth-gen Camaro SS , the Chevrolet Corvette LT1 motor under the hood means that the naturally aspirated muscle car is a low-12s car (12.3 seconds should do the trick).Well, as we found out earlier today, drag strip stunts can be quite different to on-paper racing - remember the factory stock fifth-gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that nearly one-upped a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat?However, when it comes to the pair of sprinters we have here, we don't want to drop any spoilers, as we'd risk ruining the giggles delivered by the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Oh, and by the way, the aural delights associated with this drag strip brawl are on the house - while some aficionados prefer the all motor decibel take of the Camaro, others will chose the blower whine of the Hellcat