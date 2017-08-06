autoevolution

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro SS, America Wins

6 Aug 2017, 8:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Does a drag race involving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a Chevrolet Camaro SS make sense? Well, if the Chevy comes in factory stock form, it's obvious that the two muscle machines play in totally different leagues. So why would the driver of such a golden bowtie machine agree to duke it out with the supercharger Mopar machine?
5 photos
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro SSDodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro SSDodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro SSDodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Chevrolet Camaro SS
If you ask adrenaline junkies, they'll probably urge you to come up with a different question - why not? And we're here to bring you such a sprinting brawl, one that shows just how awesome the contemporary muscle car realm has become.

The 460 hp Chevy and the 707-pony Dodge got together at the Mission Raceway Park, with the Canadian event that saw the two duking it out delivering a delicious spectacle.So, how does such a battle look on paper?
In theory, the automatic tranny incarnation of the Dodge Chalenger Hellcat should complete the quarter-mile sprint in 11.2 seconds (the time drops to 10.8 seconds if the beast is gifted with drag radials).

As for the sixth-gen Camaro SS, the Chevrolet Corvette LT1 motor under the hood means that the naturally aspirated muscle car is a low-12s car (12.3 seconds should do the trick).What about real life?
Well, as we found out earlier today, drag strip stunts can be quite different to on-paper racing - remember the factory stock fifth-gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that nearly one-upped a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat?

However, when it comes to the pair of sprinters we have here, we don't want to drop any spoilers, as we'd risk ruining the giggles delivered by the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Oh, and by the way, the aural delights associated with this drag strip brawl are on the house - while some aficionados prefer the all motor decibel take of the Camaro, others will chose the blower whine of the Hellcat.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat chevrolet camaro ss drag racing Dodge Chevrolet
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan