autoevolution

2019 Porsche 911 vs 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Prototype Battle Is Fire

6 Aug 2017, 9:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you're a Neunelfer aficionado, make sure you keep an eye on the Nurburgring these days. This summer sees the infamous German circuit welcoming both the 2019 Porsche 911 and the 2018 911 GT2 RS. As you can imagine, there are times when the two get to lap the track together and we're here to bring you such an example.
7 photos
2019 Next-Generation Porsche 911 vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Prototype Battle2019 Next-Generation Porsche 911 vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Prototype Battle2019 Next-Generation Porsche 911 vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Prototype Battle2019 Next-Generation Porsche 911 vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Prototype Battle2019 Next-Generation Porsche 911 vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Prototype Battle2019 Next-Generation Porsche 911 vs. 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Prototype Battle
As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which was captured last month, a Racing Yellow 991.2 GT2 RS and a 992 Carrera (it could be an S) shared at least one lap of the Ring.

The spotter behind the clip had set camp in the proximity of Brunnchen, so we get a pretty good taste of each rear-engined machine's handling.

Before inviting you to check out the video, we'll list a few matters you should pay attention to and we'll start with the 992.

Purists worried about the fact that the next-gen Neunelfer will be tamer in terms of the handling have nothing to worry about. Sure, the generation change might bring the flat-six one or two inches closer to the center of the car, but the dancing nature of the test car means the all-rear feel on this Porscha will be maintained.

As for the GT2 RS, you can notice how the car appears to be considerably more planted through the same bend. We're looking at a Weissach Package car that might pack the non-Weissach wheels and we could be talking about this prototype.

While many expect Zuffenhausen to complete the final tweaking ahead of the first customer deliveries for King Kong, we could also be witnessing a lap record attempt.

We'll remind you that the German automotive producer has yet to announced the Nordschleife number of the 700 hp rear-wheel-drive special. So yes, those who love the Lamborghini Huracan Performante (6:52) have a few reasons to fret.

2019 Porsche 911 Porsche 911 Porsche nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring spy video
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1