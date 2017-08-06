2019 Porsche 911 vs 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Prototype Battle Is Fire

If you're a Neunelfer aficionado, make sure you keep an eye on the Nurburgring these days. This summer sees the infamous German circuit welcoming both the 2019 Porsche 911 and the 2018 911 GT2 RS. As you can imagine, there are times when the two get to lap the track together and we're here to bring you such an example.

The spotter behind the clip had set camp in the proximity of Brunnchen, so we get a pretty good taste of each rear-engined machine's handling.



Before inviting you to check out the video, we'll list a few matters you should pay attention to and we'll start with the 992.



Purists worried about the fact that the next-gen Neunelfer will be tamer in terms of the handling have nothing to worry about. Sure, the generation change might bring the flat-six one or two inches closer to the center of the car, but the dancing nature of the test car means the all-rear feel on this Porscha will be maintained.



As for the GT2 RS, you can notice how the car appears to be considerably more planted through the same bend. We're looking at a Weissach Package car that might pack the non-Weissach wheels and we could be talking about



While many expect



We'll remind you that the German automotive producer has yet to announced the Nordschleife number of the 700 hp rear-wheel-drive special. So yes, those who love the Lamborghini Huracan Performante (



