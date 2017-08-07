BMW M3 on Bolt-Ons Drag Races Cadillac CTS-V (Bolt-Ons) with Actual Photo Finish

Certain drivers simply can't help but engage in street racing and the efforts they make to ensure their rides are fitted with proper mods can easily get as serious as those made by aficionados who stick to the drag strip (pun not intended).

The most recent example of this comes from the street race in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which sees a Cadillac CTS-V and a BMW M3 being thrown at each other.The generation gap between these two super-sedans means that, in stock form, the Bimmer would steal the Caddy's thunder, despite the latter dominating the power-to-weight ration competition (we're talking about 4 kg/hp for the F80 M3 and 3.6 kg/hp for the first-gen CTS-V).Then there's the torque battle, where the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the American machine crushes the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six of the M car (think: 747 vs. 550 Nm or 551 vs 405 lb-ft).The German engineering of the M3 does allow it to make much better use of its muscle, as, for instance, the gearbox difference between the two is significant.However, the machines we're looking at feature serious bolt-on mods, even though the drivers didn't mention the exact tech goodies installed on the beasts. Still, the video allows us to notice that the Cadillac CTS-V uses slicks, while the BMW M3 sports drag radials.The two went for a short brawl, as it seems like they engage in an 1/8-mile fight. And while the photo finish can be used as a metaphor at times, this was an occasion that saw the racers having to turn to the literal meaning of the idea.Oh, and we should also mention that the two hooning aficionados decided to turn this into a $100 race. Check out the video of the sprinting brawl and try to decide who grabbed the cash.