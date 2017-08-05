1,100 HP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Sets 1/4-Mile World Record, Destroys Dodge Demon

Late last month, we talked
about the first 2017 Chevrolet Camaro to have gone seriously past the 1,000 hp border. And, as we promised when discussing the 1,100+ hp muscle car, we are now back on the topic to show you what the monster can achieve when thrown at the drag strip.
6 photos
The gym-visiting golden bowtie animal has recently played the quarter-mile game, setting a sixth-gen Camaro ZL1 world record in the process.
To be more precise, the Chevy managed to pull multiple 9.5s passes, with its highest trap speed sitting at 152 mph - this means it is both the quickest (acceleration) and fastest (maximum velocity) machine of its kind.
Oh and the time also means that the ZL1 we're looking at can leave the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
behind - the 840-pony Mopar machine needs 9.65s to complete the 1,320 feet sprint, hitting a maximum velocity of 140 mph. Both machines' values involve the use of drag radials, but we need to discuss the wheels of the two sprinters. While the Demon skips the Hellcat's 20-inch wheels for 18-inch rollers, this Camaro features its factory 20-inch units.
We'll remind you that the list of mods fitted to 6.2-liter V8 monster is topped by a Procharger F1A-94 (think: belt-driven turbo). Other custom goodies include a billet intake manifold, a custom camshaft, CNC ported cylinder heads, Kooks 2-inch long tube headers and a methanol injection system. Going past the engine compartment contents, we'll mention the 1-inch lower springs of the ZL1.
"There is another two to three tenths left in this combo, but we ran out of time and were taking "baby steps" with this new A10 transmission,
" Vengeance Racing, the aftermarket specialist behind the build, explained.
This, ladiesn and gentlemen racers, obviously means that we might just hear from this crazy Camaro again and we can't wait to see it in action.