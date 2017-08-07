2018 BMW M5 To Be Revealed In Full Prior To Frankfurt Motor Show Debut

With the F90 M5, BMW
intends to push the mid-size super sedan envelope to the next level. Already confirmed to debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the arch-nemesis of the brutish Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ is expected to be revealed in all its glory at the end of the month. When, to be more precise?
66 photos
In a report citing insider information, BMW Blog
believes the F90 M5 is “about two weeks from its official web debut, just days before the world premiere.”
The timing is appropriate, and bearing in mind this is similar to the Bavarian automaker’s way of unleashing new models onto the world, the end of August can’t come soon enough. What’s there to be expected from the F90?
First of all, you can say goodbye to the six-speed manual offered in the F10. With the all-new M5, BMW bets it all on an eight-speed automatic with a torque converter. Beyond the discontinuation of the stick shift and seven-speed DCT, it’s necessary to highlight that M xDrive comes standard on the sixth-generation M5
whether you are a rear-wheel-drive purist or not.
From the standpoint of the purist, all is not lost because M xDrive
is a rear-biased system that can be set up by the driver to send 100 percent of the engine’s goodies to the rear axle. In fact, there are three xDrive modes to choose from (2WD, 4WD
Sport, and 4WD) and two DSC
modes (on or off). Similarly to the F10, the F90 will soldier on with configurable settings for the transmission’s shift speed, suspension system, engine, and steering.
The business end of the 2018 BMW M5 is an overhauled S63B44, displacing 4.4 liters and augmented by two turbochargers. The V8 is good for 608 PS (600 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque, figures that sit in the shadow of the Mercedes-AMG
4.0-liter TT V8 in the E63 S 4Matic+
.
Looks forward to a zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of about 3.5s.