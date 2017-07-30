2018 BMW M5 Gets Chased Just Outside Nurburgring, Prototype Sounds Understated

You shouldn't be surprised if you wake up one morning and find out that the 2018 BMW M5 had "leaked" online over the night. The F90 incarnation of the super-sedan is almost ready to step out of the oven, with M Division engineers now performing the final tweaks at the Nurburgring.

8 photos



The uber-5er is animated by a twin-turbo V8 with at least 600 ponies, but the most important aspect of its performance comes from the way its puts all that power down.



For the first time ever, the M5 is set to go all-wheel-drive. Nevertheless, sideways hooning enthusiasts should fret. For one thing, the prototype drives have revealed the sporty handling of the machine, which the



Oh, and let's keep in mind that an eight-speed automatic tranny is also on the menu. This gearbox will ensure the 2018 BMW M5 can handle flying Ring laps and daily driving just as well.



As we've shown you in a series of spyshots, the said transmission will be controlled via a new shifter. The latter seemed to pack a pair of buttons allowing the driver to control the shift intensity, with these having migrated from the center console.



And if all the understated prototype driving in the video we're talking about only boosts your appetite for hooning, we've got good news. This comes from the clip on the right, which shows an F90 M5 test car flying from one Nurburgring rumble-strip to another.



Of course, this means that the prototypes have become the targets of the relentless spy shooters. And the latest example of this comes from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows the new M5 doing its thing on the roads around the Nordschleife The uber-5er is animated by a twin-turbo V8 with at least 600 ponies, but the most important aspect of its performance comes from the way its puts all that power down.For the first time ever, the M5 is set to go all-wheel-drive. Nevertheless, sideways hooning enthusiasts should fret. For one thing, the prototype drives have revealed the sporty handling of the machine, which the Bimmer also packs an all-rear mode that will allow you to punish those rear tires.Oh, and let's keep in mind that an eight-speed automatic tranny is also on the menu. This gearbox will ensure the 2018 BMW M5 can handle flying Ring laps and daily driving just as well.As we've shown you in a series of spyshots, the said transmission will be controlled via a new shifter. The latter seemed to pack a pair of buttons allowing the driver to control the shift intensity, with these having migrated from the center console.And if all the understated prototype driving in the video we're talking about only boosts your appetite for hooning, we've got good news. This comes from the clip on the right, which shows an F90 M5 test car flying from one Nurburgring rumble-strip to another.