BMW 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre Is Filled With Exclusivity, Limited to 200 Units

The E3 sedan, also known as the New Six, serves as the predecessor to the BMW 7 Series. Introduced in 1977 and now in its sixth generation, the flagship of the BMW lineup
has 40 reasons to celebrate. And a special edition with cool touches inside and out, which bears the name 40 Jahre.
Following in the footsteps of anniversary editions of the 3er and 5er, the 7 Series
Edition 40 Jahre is a limited-run affair that can be had with a choice of regular or long wheelbase, rear- or xDrive, six-, eight- or twelve-cylinder engines. It’s also available as a plug-in hybrid, but these details pale in comparison to the special attributes exclusive to this breed of 7er.
Regarding exterior design, two BMW Individual
colors are in the offing: Petrol Mica Metallic and Frozen Silver. Regardless of paint, the 40 Jahre is further beautified by Shadow Line glossy trim and M Aerodynamics Package bits and pieces. Two distinct signets on each of the B-pillars and V-spoke design 20-inch Individual alloy wheels round off things nicely.
Open the door, and the cabin invites you to take a seat on the Smoke White/Cohiba leather upholstery. Or the Smoke White/Black combo, whatever is that the owner fancies. Two cushions for the rear passengers, an Alcantara Smoke White-finished headliner, and white floor mats are on the menu as well, as are black piano and wood trim. And of course, the 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre signet is present on all of the vehicle’s headrests.
BMW will manufacture 200 examples of the 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre, all of them at the Dingolfing assembly plant where the first-generation 7er rolled off the line in 1977. Pricing details haven’t been released yet. Look forward to seeing the anniversary luxobarge in the flesh this September at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show
. Sales, meanwhile, will start in October.
The IAA 2017 is also the venue where BMW should pull the wraps off the successor of the Z4
.