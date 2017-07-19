2018 BMW M2 CS Prototype Can Barely Keep It Together on Wet Nurburgring

Truth be told, it can be extremely difficult to shake of the feeling that the BMW M2 doesn't quite pack the lunacy that made the 1M Coupe famous. Sure, the 1M replacement is a more complete package, but this is not the point here. Fortunately, though, the Bavarian engineers are currently working overtime to bring us a spicier incarnation of the compact sportscar, namely the 2018 M2 CS.

Speacking of the M4, the CS incarnation of the M2 is expected to borrow the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six motor of its big brother. And while purists will be glad to mention the TT motivation is a nod to the 1M, we have to mention that the motor will be slightly downturned in order to avoid cannibalization.



To be more precise, the 2018 BMW M2 CS should pack around 400 hp and 370 lb-ft of twist, meaning it will one-up the current car by around 40 horses and 30 lb-ft of torque.



We must also factor in the diet of the car, which will ensure the performance boost is consistent.



Other hardware changes involve the suspension and brakes, while the aero package of the sportscar will make sure it turns heads.



The 2018 BMW M2 CS is set to hit the market next year. The Bimmer will potentially make its debut in March, at the Geneva Motor Show, but an earlier debut is also possible.



Meanwhile, we're inviting you to check out an M2 CS prototype doing its thing on the



