autoevolution

2018 BMW M2 CS Prototype Can Barely Keep It Together on Wet Nurburgring

19 Jul 2017, 18:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Truth be told, it can be extremely difficult to shake of the feeling that the BMW M2 doesn't quite pack the lunacy that made the 1M Coupe famous. Sure, the 1M replacement is a more complete package, but this is not the point here. Fortunately, though, the Bavarian engineers are currently working overtime to bring us a spicier incarnation of the compact sportscar, namely the 2018 M2 CS.
6 photos
2018 BMW M2 CS Nurburgring Testing2018 BMW M2 CS Nurburgring Testing2018 BMW M2 CS Nurburgring Testing2018 BMW M2 CS Nurburgring Testing2018 BMW M2 CS Nurburgring Testing
Following the recipe of the M4 CS, the uber-2er will sit above the normal M2, if we may call it that, but, as opposed to GTS animals, will still have the manners allowing it to play the role of a daily driver.

Speacking of the M4, the CS incarnation of the M2 is expected to borrow the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six motor of its big brother. And while purists will be glad to mention the TT motivation is a nod to the 1M, we have to mention that the motor will be slightly downturned in order to avoid cannibalization.

To be more precise, the 2018 BMW M2 CS should pack around 400 hp and 370 lb-ft of twist, meaning it will one-up the current car by around 40 horses and 30 lb-ft of torque.

We must also factor in the diet of the car, which will ensure the performance boost is consistent.

Other hardware changes involve the suspension and brakes, while the aero package of the sportscar will make sure it turns heads.

The 2018 BMW M2 CS is set to hit the market next year. The Bimmer will potentially make its debut in March, at the Geneva Motor Show, but an earlier debut is also possible.

Meanwhile, we're inviting you to check out an M2 CS prototype doing its thing on the Nurburgring in the piece of footage below. And with the engineer behind the wheel testing the limits of the car in the wet, you won't even need popcorn to enjoy this clip.

2018 bmw m2 cs BMW M2 BMW nurburgring 2017 Nurburgring spy video
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show