2018 BMW M140i and M240i Facelift Star in New Photos and Videos

22 Jul 2017, 12:06 UTC ·
by
Fresh from the media launch of the 1 and 2 Series facelifts, we have more footage of both the lovely M240i with those new-fangled headlights.
These are still some of the most under-appreciated cars offered by any German automaker, and at least one of them will go extinct within a few years.

Back in the days of the VR6, a hot hatch was supposed to be raw and crazy. But today's Golf R or Civic Type R has to have a GT side as well. If that's what you're after, the 40i models are way better. Their 3-liter inline-6 turbo engines are unlike anything else on the market: creamy, high-revving and surprisingly efficient for such a large displacement.

This is also a much cheaper club to get into than the exclusive M2, and you can have them with xDrive for all-weather driving. And you can have other colors for the interior besides black with blue stitching (that's how it is for the M2).

The facelift is ridiculously subtle, especially for the hatchback. This just goes to show you how little money BMW is making on these cars compared to something like a 3 Series. The most noticeable feature is the hexagonal effect of the 2 Series LED headlights.

Most of the magic happens on the inside. The most significant innovation is the high-resolution 8.8-inch touchscreen iDive system. Apple CarPlay can be used even without a cable connection. The 2er is also equipped with a Qi wireless charger pad integrated into that little pad in the middle of the dash. While a digital speedometer isn't available yet, the graphics have been updated to match the 3 Series LCI.

New colors introduced this year include Mediterranean Blue, Sunset Orange, and Seaside Blue. Depending on the trim level, four new wheel designs are available (not for the M240i, but for an average model).

