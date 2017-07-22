Supercharged E46 BMW M3 Laps Nurburgring in 7:16, Eats Porsches Alive

You see, when we usually discuss such Nordschleife fauna, we show you drivers of FWD
hot hatches with about 350 horses, who enjoy devouring supercars drivers.
This time around, though, we're looking at a rear-wheel-drive beast, one that has been taken far, far away from its factory setup.
In fact, this M3 probably deserves the racecar label, with the Bimmer now using full slicks and coming with a stripped-out cabin. Oh, and let's not forget the storm underneath the hood of the thing.
The straight-six motor of the E46 has been gifted with a supercharger, so not only does it deliver serious extra muscle, but its driver can also make use of the instant throttle response to position the car through the will-bite-you-on-the-spot corners that make up the infamous German circuit.
Did we say "driver"? Perhaps we should've used "dancer" instead since the guy behind the wheel of this M3 deals with the pedals in a hypnotizing manner.
Whether we're talking about left-foot braking, heel-and-toe or steering with the throttle, this driver proves he's well aware of the racing routine.
As a result of this explosive mix, we end up with a 7:16.927 lap. Keep in mind that we're talking about the full configuration of the Ring here, not the shorter Bridge to Gantry layout used during the Touristenfahrten events.
And yes, anybody willing to compare this thing to, say, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, would end up pulling apple-to-orange stunt - as we mentioned above, the modded E46 featured racing rubber, while the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK
obviously used street-legal tires when setting its official 7:20 Green Hell lap time.