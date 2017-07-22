autoevolution

Supercharged E46 BMW M3 Laps Nurburgring in 7:16, Eats Porsches Alive

22 Jul 2017, 9:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've talked about Ring Wolves on multiple occasions and we are now back on the topic, albeit with an unfamiliar twist, one that involves a supercharged E46 BMW M3 blitzing the Green Hell in a manner that might make you dizzy.
4 photos
Supercharged E46 BMW M3 Laps Nurburgring in 7:16Supercharged E46 BMW M3 Laps Nurburgring in 7:16Supercharged E46 BMW M3 Laps Nurburgring in 7:16
You see, when we usually discuss such Nordschleife fauna, we show you drivers of FWD hot hatches with about 350 horses, who enjoy devouring supercars drivers.

This time around, though, we're looking at a rear-wheel-drive beast, one that has been taken far, far away from its factory setup.

In fact, this M3 probably deserves the racecar label, with the Bimmer now using full slicks and coming with a stripped-out cabin. Oh, and let's not forget the storm underneath the hood of the thing.

The straight-six motor of the E46 has been gifted with a supercharger, so not only does it deliver serious extra muscle, but its driver can also make use of the instant throttle response to position the car through the will-bite-you-on-the-spot corners that make up the infamous German circuit.

Did we say "driver"? Perhaps we should've used "dancer" instead since the guy behind the wheel of this M3 deals with the pedals in a hypnotizing manner.

Whether we're talking about left-foot braking, heel-and-toe or steering with the throttle, this driver proves he's well aware of the racing routine.

As a result of this explosive mix, we end up with a 7:16.927 lap. Keep in mind that we're talking about the full configuration of the Ring here, not the shorter Bridge to Gantry layout used during the Touristenfahrten events.

And yes, anybody willing to compare this thing to, say, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, would end up pulling apple-to-orange stunt - as we mentioned above, the modded E46 featured racing rubber, while the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK obviously used street-legal tires when setting its official 7:20 Green Hell lap time.

BMW M3 BMW Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed