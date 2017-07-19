Spyshots: 2018 BMW Z4 Sheds Camo, Has 666M-Style Wheels

Several years ago, BMW and Toyota signed a joined partnership to co-develop the successors of the Z4 and Supra on one platform. That plan is months away from bearing fruit, and the Bavarian roadster is already stripping some of its camouflage off.

The Z4 is scheduled to enter production on the 18th of November, so an official debut is likely to take place either at the Frankfurt Motor Show or Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August... or both. After several years of looking at misshapen test mules with taillights like amusement park rides, we finally have a decent idea of what the next-gen Z4 is like. First impressions? A whole lot sportier than the current generation.The stance is lower and wider, with the front intentionally covered in meshed-up air intakes. This appears to be a sort of M Performance package for the car, based on the blue brake calipers. It also has wheels designed after the 20-inch 666M silver and orange alloy of the M4 GTS.However, our favorite design element should be standard across the range: extra-wide kidney grilles. Unlike the circular shapes draw on the face of the new X3, these are about three times wider than tall. And no, we don't have any idea where they hid the radar or if there even is one.Forget the 4 Series Cabriolet! This is the convertible BMW you want to drive. Unfortunately, reports suggest there isn't going to be a Z4 M again, but there will be an M40i model with the same engine as the X3 M40i Back in May, the interior of another prototype was scooped and included specs for the entry-level Z4 s20i which will produce 197 PS (195-hp / 145 kW) and 320 Nm of torque, numbers which are quite close to the MINI Cooper S. Both manual and 8-speed gearboxes will be available, but not xDrive.The Z4 is scheduled to enter production on the 18th of November, so an official debut is likely to take place either at the Frankfurt Motor Show or Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August... or both.