Nurburgring Frenzy: 2018 Corvette ZR1 Chases 2019 Porsche 911

The Nurburgring Industry Pool sessions are one big party these days. The entertainers? The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the 2018 BMW M5 and the 2019 Porsche 911, to name just a few.

7 photos



The latest example of the sort can be seen in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, with the highlight of the clip seeing the ZR1 following the



We are, of course, looking at entirely different animals here. While the



As we recently



Then again, the Nurburgring record part of the rumor mill also involves the Porsche 911, namely the 2018 911 GT2 RS.



Thanks to hints such as the mind-blowing maximum velocity value



And with the Rennsport Neunelfer having recently been spotted in the proximity of the track, it shouldn't take all that long until the German automaker releases the chronograph number of the supercar.



In fact, with the golden bowtie potentially dropping the Ring time of the new ZR1 at the launch of the vehicle, we're eager to see which announcement comes first.



And since the Green Hell isn't supervised by any air traffic controllers, the prototypes we mentioned above sometimes end up chasing each other on the infamous German track.The latest example of the sort can be seen in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, with the highlight of the clip seeing the ZR1 following the 992 incarnation of the Neunelfer We are, of course, looking at entirely different animals here. While the next-gen 911 Turbo is currently testing on the Ring as an early mule wearing the body of the current car, the 992 featured in the video below is a Carrera (S) model, so it doesn't quite play in the same league as the 'Vette range-topper.As we recently mentioned , the C7 ZR1 could set a Nordschleife production car record. In fact, we've seen the slab of America flying on the Ring with a camera strapped to its nose and we can't wait for the thing to make its debut.Then again, the Nurburgring record part of the rumor mill also involves the Porsche 911, namely the 2018 911 GT2 RS.Thanks to hints such as the mind-blowing maximum velocity value dropped by Mark Webber, we have strong reasons to believe that the 700 hp rear-wheel-drive special is aiming for the said accolade.And with the Rennsport Neunelfer having recently been spotted in the proximity of the track, it shouldn't take all that long until the German automaker releases the chronograph number of the supercar.In fact, with the golden bowtie potentially dropping the Ring time of the new ZR1 at the launch of the vehicle, we're eager to see which announcement comes first.