autoevolution

Nurburgring Frenzy: 2018 Corvette ZR1 Chases 2019 Porsche 911

19 Jul 2017, 13:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Nurburgring Industry Pool sessions are one big party these days. The entertainers? The 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the 2018 BMW M5 and the 2019 Porsche 911, to name just a few.
7 photos
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chases 2019 Porsche 911 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chases 2019 Porsche 911 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chases 2019 Porsche 911 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chases 2019 Porsche 911 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chases 2019 Porsche 911 on Nurburgring2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chases 2019 Porsche 911 on Nurburgring
And since the Green Hell isn't supervised by any air traffic controllers, the prototypes we mentioned above sometimes end up chasing each other on the infamous German track.

The latest example of the sort can be seen in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, with the highlight of the clip seeing the ZR1 following the 992 incarnation of the Neunelfer.

We are, of course, looking at entirely different animals here. While the next-gen 911 Turbo is currently testing on the Ring as an early mule wearing the body of the current car, the 992 featured in the video below is a Carrera (S) model, so it doesn't quite play in the same league as the 'Vette range-topper.

As we recently mentioned, the C7 ZR1 could set a Nordschleife production car record. In fact, we've seen the slab of America flying on the Ring with a camera strapped to its nose and we can't wait for the thing to make its debut.

Then again, the Nurburgring record part of the rumor mill also involves the Porsche 911, namely the 2018 911 GT2 RS.

Thanks to hints such as the mind-blowing maximum velocity value dropped by Mark Webber, we have strong reasons to believe that the 700 hp rear-wheel-drive special is aiming for the said accolade.

And with the Rennsport Neunelfer having recently been spotted in the proximity of the track, it shouldn't take all that long until the German automaker releases the chronograph number of the supercar.

In fact, with the golden bowtie potentially dropping the Ring time of the new ZR1 at the launch of the vehicle, we're eager to see which announcement comes first.

2018 chevrolet corvette zr1 2019 Porsche 911 Nurburgring nurburgring 2017 Porsche Chevrolet spy video
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1