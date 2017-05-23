2018 BMW Z4 s20i Interior Spyshots Reveal Specs and 6-Speed Manual Gearbox

Detailed spyshots of the 2018 BMW Z4's interior have revealed a lot more than we knew until now. And we're not just talking about the shape of the steering wheel, but about full specs for an unexpected base model in the range, described as "s20i" by the piece of paper on the dash.









The start of production (SoP) for the Z4 S20i seems to be November 2018 according to the note. But we expect the more powerful versions to start their production at the same time or even earlier. Up until now, we were lead to believe that the all-new Z4 will only be available in two configurations: s30i and M40i , both equipped as standard with the excellent 8-speed automatic from ZF. BMW has steadily moved away from the manual gearbox, as fewer and fewer premium car buyers want to work the clutch. There are only a couple of M cars with stick shifters, and the new 5 Series can only be had as a 6-speed manual base 520d.But here, we see the Z4 with a manual, which should bring prices down enough to compete with the Mercedes SLC , probably even the Audi TT, though it's not a direct rival. What next, turbocharged diesel engines?The design of the dashboard is all-new and different to other BMWs. We have angular shapes on the console and an infotainment screen that sits much closer to the driver. The steering wheel is pulled off the 5 Series, and so is the digital dashboard. You can also check out a few new exterior details, like the taillights.As for the specs, this s20i is powered by the B48B20O1 engine. Simply put, it's a de-tuned version of the B48 from something like the 330i sedan and is rated at 197 PS (195-hp / 145 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. The weight is said to be exactly 1,400 kilograms (that includes 90% fuel, fluids and a driver).The start of production (SoP) for the Z4 S20i seems to be November 2018 according to the note. But we expect the more powerful versions to start their production at the same time or even earlier.