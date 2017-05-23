autoevolution

2018 BMW Z4 s20i Interior Spyshots Reveal Specs and 6-Speed Manual Gearbox

 
23 May 2017, 13:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Detailed spyshots of the 2018 BMW Z4's interior have revealed a lot more than we knew until now. And we're not just talking about the shape of the steering wheel, but about full specs for an unexpected base model in the range, described as "s20i" by the piece of paper on the dash.
Up until now, we were lead to believe that the all-new Z4 will only be available in two configurations: s30i and M40i, both equipped as standard with the excellent 8-speed automatic from ZF.

BMW has steadily moved away from the manual gearbox, as fewer and fewer premium car buyers want to work the clutch. There are only a couple of M cars with stick shifters, and the new 5 Series can only be had as a 6-speed manual base 520d.

But here, we see the Z4 with a manual, which should bring prices down enough to compete with the Mercedes SLC, probably even the Audi TT, though it's not a direct rival. What next, turbocharged diesel engines?

The design of the dashboard is all-new and different to other BMWs. We have angular shapes on the console and an infotainment screen that sits much closer to the driver. The steering wheel is pulled off the 5 Series, and so is the digital dashboard. You can also check out a few new exterior details, like the taillights.

As for the specs, this s20i is powered by the B48B20O1 engine. Simply put, it's a de-tuned version of the B48 from something like the 330i sedan and is rated at 197 PS (195-hp / 145 kW) and 320 Nm of torque. The weight is said to be exactly 1,400 kilograms (that includes 90% fuel, fluids and a driver).

The start of production (SoP) for the Z4 S20i seems to be November 2018 according to the note. But we expect the more powerful versions to start their production at the same time or even earlier.
2018 BMW Z4 G29 BMW Z4 spyshots BMW spyshots BMW Z4 M40i BMW Z4 s20i BMW
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673