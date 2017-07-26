Spyshots: 2018 BMW 8 Series Shows M Sport Front Bumper and Gaping Intakes

BMW engineers are now polishing the final details of the 8 Series, which obviously involves hooning the hell out of the big coup on the Nurburgring. And, since we're talking about the near-production car, the prototypes must also shed some of the camo that has kept the sculpted shapes of the Grand Tourer away from us.

13 photos



After all, the 8 Series you'll find in the showroom has to be able to deliver the visual aggression many customers will ask, especially since the Bavarians are also set to promote their upcoming flagship coupe in the sweetest manner possible, namely by introducing a racecar version of the thing next year. And you can check it out, uber-fat grilles and all, in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page (the clip on the left).



We're talking about the ludicrous M8 GTE, which will debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2018. The kidney grille monster is set to take part in global FIA World Endurance Championship, and the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. As such, we'll get to see it competing against the big boys wearing the Aston Martin, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford and Porsche badges.



Returning to the machine you'll find in the configurator, we'll remind you that the carmaker has trademarked a plethora of nameplates for the two-door, such as the 24, 830, 835, 845 and 850. Oh and let's not forget the already-teased



Keep in mind that the modular architecture underneath the still-hidden



P.S.: We've also brought along an older Nordschleife spy video, one that allows you to sample the V8 aural might of an 8er prototype.



