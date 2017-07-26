Rolls-Royce Cullinan Shows Heavy Body Roll in Nurburgring Elephant Spyshots

We have to admit that there's something oddly satisfying about the Rolls-Royce Cullinan leaving its expensive tire marks all over the Nurburgring - check out the last spyshot in the gallery above and you'll understand.

10 photos SUV that's trying to keep things together while tackling the Green Hell.



However, as anybody who's been behind the wheel of a modern Roller knows, having the Spirit of Ecstasy guiding you through the bends means the machine around you is surprisingly agile for its weight and size. Heck, you can even



On a more serious note, we'll point out that, underneath the imposing surfaces that define the Cullinan, we'll find the automaker's new aluminum spaceframe architecture, which will be shared with the eighth-generation Phantom, which Rolls-Royce keeps



The firepower will be provided by a twin-turbo V12 that will allow the driver to control at least 600 hp. Speaking of which, we can't help but notice that, with more and more top marques entering the high-riding market, we now live in an era where chauffeurs get to handle more SUVs than ever before.



We'll remind you that a crash test model recently allowed us to zoom in on the front end of the Cullinan, while another notable styling feature of the high-riding Rolls will involve suicide doors for those enjoying the rear seat experience.



The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is expected to make its debut next year, with the SUV set to land as a 2018 model. The champagne will be on the house.



