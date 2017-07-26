autoevolution

Spyshots: Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster And Volante at the Nurburgring

26 Jul 2017, 11:23 UTC ·
by
So you thought the Vanquish Zagato Volante is the ultimate expression of the naturally aspirated Vanquish? Aston Martin thinks otherwise, and spy shots of the Speedster are proof to that effect.
For comparison’s sake, the featured image lays out the biggest differences between the Volante and Speedster. The latter, for all intents and purposes, serves as an indirect replacement to the DB7 Volante-derived DB AR1. A strict two-seat grand tourer with a pair of buttresses instead of Zagato’s trademark double bubble roof, the Speedster is achingly prepossessing.

Sporting the same taillights, rear bumper, and wheels as the Speedster, the Vanquish Zagato Volante is beautified by a brown canvas top. Both pre-production prototypes, as you can see from the following spy photos, sport no camouflage at all. And yes, both rely on a 5.9-liter V12 for propulsion.

The last hurrah of the free-breathing monster, which dates back to the DB7, has 600 PS (592 brake horsepower) and 630 Nm (465 pound-feet) of torque to offer. An eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF handles gear shifts, and all that free-breathing fury is channeled exclusively to the rear wheels of the Zagato Speedster and its equally bewitching soft-top counterpart.

After Aston Martin finishes production the Vanquish Zagato Volante (99 units) and Vanquish Zagato Speedster (28 units), the British automaker intends to employ twin-turbo V12 grunt for the next-gen Vanquish. Rreferred to as AE31, the force-fed 5.2-liter plant has been proven to 820 brake horsepower.

If force-fed V12s aren’t your thing and your pockets are deep enough to enter the Zagato club, tough luck! Both the Volante and Speedster are sold out, even though these babies cost £500,000 and £1.3 million, respectively. Insane money for grand tourers that can’t surpass the 200 mph mark, but then again, bear in mind the Volante and Speedster are quite quick off the line. More specifically, the sprint to 60 mph takes merely 3.7 seconds.
