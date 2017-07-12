autoevolution

Aston Martin Valkyrie Detailed In New Photo Gallery, Interior Looks Minimal

12 Jul 2017, 8:35 UTC ·
by
The Valkyrie, for all intents and purposes, is one of the most anticipated next-generation hybrid hypercars. Known as AM-RB 001 when it was revealed last year as a non-working model, the Valkyrie has been improved design-wise ever since, gaining some headlights for a change.
Truth be told, Aston Martin has yet to show off the Valkyrie with a working engine. But while we wait to find out how the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 sounds like, the automaker decided to show off the latest evolution of the Valkyrie, coming straight from the design studio.

Pictured in the following gallery, this set of photos offers our best glimpse yet of the interior. And for what it’s worth, “spartan” is an understatement on this occasion. In total, the cabin is equipped with four displays: one integrated into the steering wheel (just like a Formula 1 car), one bang in the middle of the dashboard, and two smaller screens located at the extremities of the dashboard. The central tunnel, meanwhile, is dominated by two buttons: one for the hazard lights and one that reads “P” for park.

“N” for neutral can be found on the left-hand side of the steering wheel, whereas the indicator stalks come in the form of two buttons. The more eagle-eyed autoevolution readers will also notice that there’s a strap on the left-hand side of the cabin, a strap that appears to act as a cup holder.

“Wait a minute! Where are the side mirrors?” Good question, buddy. Remember those two screens on both sides of the dashboard? They’re there to display the video feed from two cameras mounted in the Valkyrie’s flanks. What’s more, there’s no rearview mirror because of the roof-mounted engine air intake and the enveloping, LMP1-inspired bodywork.

See the Aston Martin wings badge up front? It’s 70 microns thick, which makes it 30 percent thinner than a human hair and 99.4 percent lighter than the DB11’s enamel wings badge. All in all, the Valkyrie plot thickens with each passing day as we wait for the real deal to enter production.

“I would say we’re around 95 per cent of the way there with the exterior design. Much of what you see is actually the structure of the car, so this had to be signed-off relatively early in the project. The remaining areas of non-structural bodywork are still subject to evolution and change as Adrian [Newey] continues to explore way of finding more downforce,” declared Mr. Miles Nurnberger, the creative director of exterior design.
