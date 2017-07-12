autoevolution

2017 Mazda CX-5 Impresses IIHS, Crash Test Performance Worthy Of TSP+ Accolade

12 Jul 2017, 9:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
Mazda is a manufacturer that bets big on three things, in this very order: driving dynamics, efficiency, and safety. Regarding the latter, the newest Mazda of them all received top honors from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, boasting “good” marks in all five crashworthiness test.
11 photos
2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)2017 Mazda CX-5 (U.S. model)
But first, let’s talk about what the IIHS would like the Japanese automaker to improve with the second-generation CX-5. First and foremost, the headlights could be better. Be It the curve-adaptive LED projector lights of the Grand Touring trim or the units without that technology, the Insurance Institute has decided to rate their performance as “acceptable.”

Other than the limitations of the headlights, the IIHS further highlights that the child seat anchors are “acceptable” to use. The reason for that is simple: the lower anchors are located too deep in the seat in the case of all three rear seats. Thus, this condition makes it difficult to mount a child seat.

In the small overlap front crash test, maximum intrusion was 6 centimeters in the area where you’ll find the footrest and brake pedal. Upper intrusion, meanwhile, measured 4 to 6 centimeters at the upper hinge pillar and the instrument panel. This, in turn, translates to a low risk of significant injuries in a crash of this severity, angle, and at this speed.

“The small SUV comes with standard front crash prevention that earns an advanced rating,” further notes the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. “An optional, higher-speed system earns a superior rating. Both versions avoided a collision in the 12 mph IIHS track test, and the optional system avoided a collision at 25 mph.” Make no mistake about it, for Mazda did its homework with the redesigned version of the CX-5 compact crossover.

Described as being “artfully elevated” by its maker, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 holds a starting price of $24,045 in the United States for the Sport trim level with the six-speed automatic transmission. An all-wheel-drive Grand Touring, meanwhile, can be had from $30,695 upward (excluding destination).

Editor's note:

Crash test footage and photographs have yet to be published by the IIHS.
2017 Mazda CX-5 Crash Test Mazda CX-5 IIHS Mazda safety SUV
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1