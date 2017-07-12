2017 Mazda CX-5 Impresses IIHS, Crash Test Performance Worthy Of TSP+ Accolade

Mazda is a manufacturer that bets big on three things, in this very order: driving dynamics, efficiency, and safety. Regarding the latter, the newest Mazda of them all
received top honors from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, boasting “good” marks in all five crashworthiness test.
But first, let’s talk about what the IIHS would like the Japanese automaker to improve with the second-generation CX-5. First and foremost, the headlights
could be better. Be It the curve-adaptive LED projector lights of the Grand Touring trim or the units without that technology, the Insurance Institute has decided to rate their performance as “acceptable.”
Other than the limitations of the headlights, the IIHS further highlights that the child seat anchors are “acceptable”
to use. The reason for that is simple: the lower anchors are located too deep in the seat in the case of all three rear seats. Thus, this condition makes it difficult to mount a child seat
In the small overlap front crash test
, maximum intrusion was 6 centimeters in the area where you’ll find the footrest and brake pedal. Upper intrusion, meanwhile, measured 4 to 6 centimeters at the upper hinge pillar and the instrument panel. This, in turn, translates to a low risk of significant injuries in a crash of this severity, angle, and at this speed.
“The small SUV comes with standard front crash prevention that earns an advanced rating,”
further notes the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. “An optional, higher-speed system earns a superior rating. Both versions avoided a collision in the 12 mph IIHS track test, and the optional system avoided a collision at 25 mph.”
Make no mistake about it, for Mazda did its homework with the redesigned version of the CX-5 compact crossover.
Described as
being “artfully elevated”
by its maker, the 2017 Mazda CX-5 holds a starting price of $24,045
in the United States for the Sport trim level with the six-speed automatic transmission. An all-wheel-drive Grand Touring, meanwhile, can be had from $30,695 upward (excluding destination).
