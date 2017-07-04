autoevolution

Mazda Fails To Make A Point With Mazda6 Ad By Pitting It Against A4 And C-Class

4 Jul 2017, 9:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember the Chevrolet “Real People, Not Actors” series of ads? Deplorable as they may be, someone at Mazda thought that it would be a great idea to use the same formula to make a point about the Japanese brand’s mid-size sedan.
40 photos
2017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda62017 Mazda6
The plot is fairly simple. Mazda’s North American division asked “premium vehicle owners” to drive a selection of three sedans. Two are of the compact executive variety, and the remaining one is from a different segment and not exactly premium. Now, can you see the direction where this is going?

That’s right, ladies and gents. Mazda somehow tries to imply that people who normally drive Audi A4s and Mercedes-Benz C-Classes can be won over by the Mazda6. Pardon my French, but Mazda somehow managed to make a bigger mess of itself than Chevrolet did with “Real People, Not Actors.” For the car-loving public, including Mazda fans like myself, the ad can only be described as cringeworthy with a touch of self-inflicted embarrassment.

The ad is even more terrible once you analyze the finer details. The people who were asked to try the three sedans got behind the steering wheel and pushed a start button. And doing so prompts the infotainment system’s screen or the instrument cluster to show a logo of the brand. “Inconsistency” is the term that best defines this set of circumstances.

There’s also the problem of identity. The “me too” message delivered by Mazda with this 30-second commercial has no heart, no soul, and doesn’t transmit anything to the discerning customer other than a lot of skepticism.

The truth of the matter is, Chevrolet is the big winner of Mazda’s new ad. That’s because even today, a year since the “Real People, Not Actors” campaign started, we’re talking about it for better and for worse. Mazda’s take on the golden bowtie’s idea, however, will be forgotten as easily as the empty popcorn container that is dropped to the theater's floor.


Mazda6 ad Mazda sedan US
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1