Long Road Racing Can Turn The Mazda MX-5 Into An Even Better Driver's Car

While some believe that the MX-5 could use a little bit more power than what the 2.0 SkyActiv-G has to offer, the Flyin’ Miata V8 conversion
is a bit too excessive. Strapping a turbo
to the free-breathing engine is, according to enthusiasts, a big no-no as well. And so, a question must be posed: How can one make the MX-5 even better?
One possible answer comes from Long Road Racing. A Statesville, NC-based shop tasked with converting the Mazda MX-5 to Cup specification
for club racing, the peeps over at LRR have a solution to customers in the market for a better handling, more exciting sports car.
Intended for 2016-and-beyond model year vehicles, the Ultimate MX-5
is a package designed to augment all aspects of the driving experience. The naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder SkyActiv-G, for example, is one-upped with a cat-back exhaust, oversized water radiator, motor-mount positive location limiters, gold heat reflection materials, a Setrab-developed oil cooler, as well as stronger oil lines.
Moving on to the chassis, popping the hood reveals a front upper strut tower brace, gusseted and double triangulated for maximum torsional rigidity. Add 17x7.5-inch forged wheels wrapped in high-performance rubber to the mix, as well as oil coolers for the transmission and differential, and you’re almost set to hoon your beloved MX-5 Miata.
The list of add-ons included in the Ultimate MX-5 package further includes a suspension kit consisting of Bilstein height-adjustable coilovers, specific spring rate, a three-position adjustable front stabilizer bar, and fixed rear stabilizer bars with swaybar end links. What’s more, the car’s braking system hasn’t been neglected either.
In Long Road Racing’s view, the OEM parts have to give way for Brembo or Wilwood six-piston front calipers, cooling ducts, braided brake lines, and Castrol React brake fluid. All in all, all these modifications are exactly what the doctor ordered for the keen driver.
Because Long Road Racing builds each Ultimate MX-5 to each customer’s individual specifications, there’s no fixed price for the go-faster overhaul. Cheap, understandably, it ain’t. On the flip side, an LRR-prepped Mazda
MX-5 still boasts the factory warranty.