autoevolution

2017 Mazda MX-5 RF vs. Toyota GT 86 Ends in Tied Lap, Sideways Fun and a Hellcat

 
31 May 2017, 12:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Picking a winner between the Mazda MX-5 RF and the updated Scion FR-S, now called the 2017 Toyota 86, proved impossible for Motor Trend editors Jason Cammisa and Jonny Lieberman. Whichever one they last drove was the best. So they somehow decided bringing a Hellcat into the mix would fix it.
The theme of this Head 2 Head is calling the car an updated BRZ, err… FR-S… err… GT-86, err…86. The Mazda is also a little bit confusing because you can't call it a Miata or a Targa, even though it is.

And that's not where the similarities end, as the two editors point out that Japanese designers had the opportunity to make the perfect sportscar, a modern-day Jaguar E-Type. Yet the updated 86 looks like a jack-o'-lantern that's been left out in the sun and the RF's roof is a mess of materials. They were probably too hard on that one.

Some serious revisions happened under the skin of both models, resulting in better handling. The MX-5's new roof adds 120 lbs, which engineers compensated for with stiffer shocks and anti-roll bars. The little roadster leans less in the corners, while Toyota coupe has its updates for the sake of a mid-life facelift. They include a stiffer back end and 5 horsepower for the manual model.

It's pointed out that minivans are faster tan these sportscars, which is true. Just check out this quarter-mile race between the 86 and the new Chrysler Pacifica. But the last laugh belongs to the super-lightweights, as they comfortably outpace the 707 horsepower monster that is the Dodge Charger Hellcat.

So even though they were designed not to cope with too many Gs and deliver steering feel instead of straight-line speed, the 86 and MX-5 RF still get the last laugh.

There's no clear winner here. The only winner is the guy who can afford to get one of these as a second car. But if you can't the 86 carries more people in more comfort and with enough room for four tires in the back.

2017 Mazda MX-5 RF Mazda MX-5 2017 Toyota GT 86 Motor Trend sportscar Hellcat
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our MAZDA Testdrives:

2016 Mazda6 Wagon 2.2 Skyactiv-D78
2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata79
2015 Mazda CX-372
2016 Mazda CX-577
2016 Mazda675
2015 Mazda267
2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata64
2014 MAZDA3 Sedan78
MAZDA676