autoevolution

Vespa Gets Stolen From Dealer Showroom In London

 
6 Jun 2017, 15:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Scooter and motorcycle thefts in the United Kingdom are really getting out of control lately. The latest case happened in West London where a thief snagged a Vespa right off the dealership floor in plain daylight.
CCTV footage shows a man entering a dealer showroom in Ealing, West London, and starts to look around for the staff which oddly isn’t there. He then goes to a Vespa scooter, checks it out and casually pushes it out the door.

More footage from an outside surveillance camera shows the thief speeding away on the scooter, which means it was sitting on the showroom floor with the keys in.

The theft happened on May 30 at 17.12, with the scooter in case being a Vespa GTS 125 Super in black. Some camera angles mange to show the perpetrator’s face quite well, so anyone with info is asked to call 020 8579 2227 or the Metropolitan Police.

This really shows how opportunist thieves are. It doesn’t really matter if its day or night, if your bike or scooter is parked without protection, they won’t hesitate. Hell, this whole new dealer stealing is even more annoying based on the fact the location was packed with security cameras.

So, if you park near a security camera, don’t just trust it’s a safe spot. These scums have no fear and usually wear face masks and helmets which makes it almost impossible to ID.

Always lock your handlebars and tie your bike/scooter to a solid object like a lamp post or sturdy fence. Try using a thick chain and a massive lock to make it harder for the thieves to cut.

You should also run the chain through an important part such as the frame and never let it sit on the ground as it will be easier for them to cut it.

Ultimately, you can fit a GPS tracker in a hidden location on your ride. Thieves have found ways to block them, but it requires more preparation, and most of them are lazy. Otherwise, they would work for money.

bike theft Vespa scooter UK
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78