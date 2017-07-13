TPMS Issue Prompts Aston Martin DB11 Recall

According to federal motor vehicle safety
standard 138 S4.2 (a), the tire pressure monitoring system must illuminate a low tire pressure warning in no more than 20 minutes after the pressure in one of the vehicle’s tires is equal to or less than 25 percent of the pressure below the recommended cold inflation pressure. Now have a wild guess what problem Aston Martin is facing now.
That’s right, boys and girls! Introduced for the 2017 model year, the DB11
is being recalled in the United States over its tire pressure sensors. As per the report sent by Aston Martin The Americas to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of potentially affected cars is 319.
The British automaker is specifically interested in models manufactured from November 17, 2016 to June 13, 2017. The reason for this call back is fairly simple: the pressure warning system may not illuminate at minimum activation pressure, thus failing to comply with FMVSS 138. And driving with an under-inflated tire results in tire failure, the sort of condition that you surely don’t want to happen at high speed or when carving corners.
Aston Martin
has taken to its U.S. dealers to notify all known owners of the V12-powered grand tourer, with the recall expected to begin in the second half of July 2017. The fix to this issue, as expected, boils down to a free-of-charge software update of the tire pressure monitoring system.
The automaker’s reference number for this campaign is RA-13-0025. Owners not willing to wait for the mailman can take the problem into their own hands by contacting Aston Martin at 1-888-923-9988. For those unsure if their DB11s are affected, the VIN search tool available on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
’s website comes in hand.
Customers that have placed an order on the V8-powered DB11
have nothing to worry about, for the newcomer is calibrated with the improved software for the tire pressure monitoring system. Early next year, the DB11 family will further welcome the ragtop referred to by its maker as the Volante.