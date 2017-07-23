autoevolution

Performance-oriented 2018 Aston Martin DB11 S Spied At The Nurburgring

Available with 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 and 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 firepower, the DB11 is arguably one of the most complete and accomplished luxury grand tourers out there. While we wait for the soft-top Volante variant to go official, Aston Martin is also putting the final details together for a derivative that’s believed to bear the name DB11 S.
Essentially a go-faster take on the regular model, the DB11 S has been spotted by the carparazzi doing its thing on the most grueling racing circuit of them all. The minimal camouflage suggests bigger air intakes up front, more aggressive suspension setup, far stickier tires than those of the DB11, and an unchanged Aeroblade system, virtual Gurney flap included.

A quick search with the European Union Intellectual Property Office reveals that Aston Martin hasn’t trademarked the DB11 S nameplate, which leaves yet another question unanswered. What we know for sure, however, is that the engine bay hides V12 thunder and more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the DB11. In other words, it’s best to look forward to more than 608 PS (600 ponies) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque.

Voices in the industry expect as many as 650 horsepower from the tentatively named DB11 S, pitching the model as a competitor to the most extreme road-going Bentley Continental GT: the Supersports. The advent of a hotter DB11 also prompts the question, “Is there room for a Vanquish somewhere in the lineup as well?” There surely is. And as per powertrain engineer Brian Fitzsimons, the AE31 V12 has been proved to 820 bhp.”

Other than the DB11 S and Vanquish, the Gaydon-based automaker has a handful of more new models in the pipeline for the near future. One of them is the Valkyrie hypercar. Then there’s the DBX crossover utility vehicle, and a full-electric four-door sedan that will succeed the Rapide. Given time, a mid-engine supercar will also be added to the lineup.
