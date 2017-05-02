Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster Rendered as the Rumored Collector Car

While Aston Martin is working on its twin-turbo- and SUV-reinforced future, Gaydon also takes the time to honor its past, with the Zagato incarnation of the Vanquish Volante being a testament to that. And, if the latest rumors coming from the world of those who can afford such four-wheel masterpieces are true, the automaker is planning to take its sculpture even further with the help of a Speedster version.





Until we get to see what the British carmaker has to say, we've brought along a splendid rendering of the potential machine, which comes from digital artist Jan Peisert.



The styling cues of the vehicle will be a nod to the DB American Roadster 1 (DB AR1) that transformed the DB7 Vantage Zagato over a decade ago. As such, we should expect a melange involving a two-seater configuration, the obvious Zagato humps and perhaps a redesigned windscreen.



Under the long hood of the removable roof creation, we should find the naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 of the



So those looking for a spark of practicality could perhaps skip the hairdresser visit and use this Aston to work on their hair at just over 200 mph.



Unofficial reports mention that the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster will arrive by the end of the year, possibly coming to the market as a 2019 model.



The price of the machine is expected to sit at over $1.3 million. And if you haven't already discussed the matter with your dealer, you probably won't be able to get your hands on this aerodynamic sculpture.



