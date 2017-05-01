One-Of-One Viridian Green Aston Martin Vantage GT12 Looks Like a Million Bucks

Over the years, Aston Martin treated us to a handful of special editions that perform as well as they look. The Vantage GT12 is one of those cars, and if it weren’t for Porsche, the V12 Vantage-based British interloper would have been called Vantage GT3
.
In hindsight, GT12 fits the car better considering that it boasts 12 cylinders and 5.9 liters worth of naturally aspirated fury. In total, the fire-breathing engine has 592 ponies to its name and 461 pound-feet of torque. Weighing in at 1,565 kilos thanks to the extensive use of composites, zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in the Vantage GT12
's case comes in 3.7s. A seven-speed automated manual box with the software set to "make haste"
also helps with that.
Other than the prominent wing, pronounced splitter, flared wheel arches, and aggressive hood design, the interior is another place that reminds the owner that the GT12 is a vehicle inspired by motorsport. Lots of carbon fiber
and Alcantara everything is how this track-focused gentleman likes to roll.
Only 100 such beasts were ever made, but the example featured in the adjacent photo gallery is unique. What the British automaker calls Viridian Green is what sets it apart from its siblings, an exterior paint finish that no other GT12 prides itself on. In a nutshell, it’s a one-of-one automobile.
Developed by Aston Martin’s Q division, the color definitely makes this thing look like a million bucks. Factually speaking, the car is less than that, with Bonhams
expecting the green-painted GT12 to sell for anything between £350k to £400k. Bearing in mind retail pricing used to be £250,000 back in 2015 when the car was new, you could say it's pretty good value as well.
With fewer than 30 delivery kilometers recorded since the 74th of 100 Vantage GT12s rolled off the assembly line, plus an Aston Martin warranty valid until June 2019, this bad boy here is definitely worth its pre-auction estimate.