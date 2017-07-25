2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Record Confirmed by F1 Champion Nico Rosberg

Leave it to Porsche to spill the beans on a Nurburgring lap record by using anything but the official channel. We're obviously talking about the 2018 911 GT2 RS and its yet-unannounced Green Hell chronograph number.

And the latest info on the matter comes from Nico Rosberg, with the Reigning Formula One champion recently making it clear that the Ring lap time of the 991.2 GT2 RS will set a record.You'll find the statement in the sequence that kicks off at the 16:00 point of the clip below, with the video seeing Nico handling the Mercedes-G63 in Los Angeles traffic. Spoiler alert: things move slowly.Of course, Nico Rosberg didn't mention the kind of record involved in the stunt, so there's always room for speculation.We'll remind you the last time we talked about an event involving the idea we dropped in the intro, Mark Webber explained that the Widowmaker managed to hit 208 mph (that's 336 km/h) on the infamous German track. Speaking of which, the German automotive producer would rather see us calling this Neunelfer by its King Kong official nickname.And while the maximum velocity alone isn't enough to bring a record, comparing the said value to the Lamborghini Huracan Performante's 189 mph (304 km/h) and the Lanzante Motorsport-backed Mclaren P1 LM's 203 mph (327 km/h) does make the Zuffenhausen hero seem like a winner.Oh, and there's one more details that keeps the gossip alive. To be more precise, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS prototype(s) that keeps hanging out at the Nurburgring only adds fuel to this fire. As such, you shouldn't be surprised to wake up to a huge Porsche announcement one of these days.Interestingly, Porsche had previously announced that Nurburgring lap times are no longer its top priority, with these losing ground to driving excitement. So yes, this 700 horsepower matter is as attention-grabbing as they get.