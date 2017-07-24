autoevolution

Porsche 911 And Clio RS Survive Nurburgring, Crash Right Outside

Over the years, we've shown you tons of Nurburgring crashes, with these delivering just as many lessons that would allow those attending Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) events got get from Bridge to Gantry in one piece. Nevertheless, the accident you see in the images above highlights another kind of Ring threat, namely the reckless driving that takes place on the roads in the proximity of the track.
It's not unusual for drivers attending track days or car meets to get all pumped up and let the adrenaline take over as they make their way out and it seems like the roads surrounding the Nordschleife are affected by plenty of accidents related to this.

The most recent example of this took place yesterday, when a Porsche 911 reportedly took out a Renault Clio RS.

According to the driver of the Renault (via NurburgringNow), the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet coming the other way carried way too much speed into a corner and ended out running wide.

Thus, the 997, which was going downhill, crashed into the Renault and, according to the police report, the German driver of the Porscha was the one to blame.

Judging by the extensive damage suffered by both cars, the impact was a serious one. Fortunately, it seems that the hot hatch driver's efforts to prepare his Clio RS for the track, which involved installing a rollcage, paid out.

In fact, some will go as far as state the cage saved the legs of the Clio's passenger - notice that we're talking about a left-hand drive car on UK plates, a detail that may or may not have made the whole situation more complicated.

Alas, this wasn't even the only crash that took place on the said roads over the past weekend. And that's because a Caterham reportedly slid into a Subaru WRX STI in what is said to have been a somewhat similar incident. The accident, which took place close to the track entrance, can be seen in two of the photos above.
