2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Teaser Showcases Front-End Design

Compared to the blue-and-silver paintwork of the leaked Phantom, the one teased by Rolls-Royce
in the story's featured photo is garnished with what appears to be a reddish, almost violet finish. Elements such as the headlights, hood line, and bumper design, on the other hand, are shared between the two. All in all, the next-gen Phantom is a good-looking beast.
Some people may not be overly fond of the exterior design because it doesn’t break the norm from the Phantom VII
. With all due respect, Rolls-Royce would’ve made a losing bet if the eighth generation would’ve been too big of a visual departure from the seventh-gen Phantom. “Classy”
is the critical word here, with the appropriately portioned dash of modern.
From the release joining the teaser, we’re told by the British automaker absolutely nothing new about the year’s most anticipated luxury vehicle. For the curious among us, the release is attached at the end of the story, and the main idea is that the all-new model will debut on July 27
at 21.00 British Summer Time. A live stream of the reveal is in the offing as well.
Constructed on an all-new platform consisting of lots of aluminum alloys, the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom will serve as a springboard for future models benefitting from the R-R badge and Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. One of them is the Cullinan
, which is Rolls-Royce’s response to the ultra-luxury sport utility craze that was started by Bentley with the full-sized Bentayga.
There’s talk that even the best name in the go-faster business, Ferrari, wants an SUV
of its very own. The project even has a name, and that name is F16X
.