autoevolution

Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Revealed Before Goodwood FOS Debut

28 Jun 2017, 14:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It looks like the Dawn is another one of many Black Badge models that will take Rolls-Royce "beyond measurable limitations." What we see here is an open-top uber-luxury vehicle that moves with the attitude new-age buyers want.
14 photos
Rolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black BadgeRolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge
The Black Badge many or may not be a Dawn model with extra trim added to it. In the flesh, at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it might be a lot more impressive. But as things stand, the promo videos promote the kind of exclusivity that we don't really see in the official photos.

The numbers aren't mind-blowing, though. This goliath of convertibles is motivated by a 6.6-liter V12 engine producing 593bhp and 620 lb-ft of torque (840 Nm), compared to 563bhp and about 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) less in the regular Dawn.

Still, the Ghost Black Badge makes 603bhp, and the Wraith is the most powerful one at 624bhp. However, the biggest problem of all is that the Continental Supersports makes 700bhp. There's also the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet, which we think looks a little more unique.

The British engineers also went over the whole car with a fine-toothed comb looking for imperfections. So the suspension, gearbox, steering rack and throttle all responded differently. Bigger brakes have been fitted, while an adjustable exhaust system means you might enjoy the V12 soundtrack a little more often.

We hate to bring up Star Wars every time there's a white or black car, but it really seems like they targeted Lord Vader with the “the most exhaustive painting and polishing process ever used for a solid paint color."

All the trim has also been darkened, including the trademark grille. Even the Spirit of Extras hood statue is black. But oddly, they haven't gone for black wheels. The top is done in black fabric while the deck is covered in black leather, which is a real shame considering you'll be missing out on the wood. Inside, it's all dark except for some bright orange inserts on the doors and seats.

Rolls-Royce Dawn Dawn Black Badge 2017 Goodwood Fos Rolls-Royce goodwood festival of speed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017