Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Revealed Before Goodwood FOS Debut

It looks like the Dawn is another one of many Black Badge models that will take Rolls-Royce "beyond measurable limitations." What we see here is an open-top uber-luxury vehicle that moves with the attitude new-age buyers want.

14 photos



The numbers aren't mind-blowing, though. This goliath of convertibles is motivated by a 6.6-liter V12 engine producing 593bhp and 620 lb-ft of torque (840 Nm), compared to 563bhp and about 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) less in the regular Dawn.



Still, the Ghost Black Badge makes 603bhp, and the Wraith is the most powerful one at 624bhp. However, the biggest problem of all is that the



The British engineers also went over the whole car with a fine-toothed comb looking for imperfections. So the suspension, gearbox, steering rack and throttle all responded differently. Bigger brakes have been fitted, while an adjustable exhaust system means you might enjoy the V12 soundtrack a little more often.



We hate to bring up Star Wars every time there's a white or black car, but it really seems like they targeted Lord Vader with the “the most exhaustive painting and polishing process ever used for a solid paint color."



All the trim has also been darkened, including the trademark grille. Even the Spirit of Extras hood statue is black. But oddly, they haven't gone for black wheels. The top is done in black fabric while the deck is covered in black leather, which is a real shame considering you'll be missing out on the wood. Inside, it's all dark except for some bright orange inserts on the doors and seats.



