2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Looks Legit In Leaked Images

The eighth installment in a series that started in 1925
. The Phantom VIII is the most anticipated ultra-luxury vehicle of the year, and even though the official debut is set for next week, leaked images from the Chinese media are making the rounds all across the Internet. And boy, it looks majestic in extended wheelbase flavor!
16 photos Autohome
is the publication that published three computer-generated images of the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom, apparently shot with a smartphone’s camera during a presentation for the local motoring journalists. For what it’s worth, the layout of the slides and design of the car leave no room for questioning the genuineness of the three imagines.
Comparing the exterior design of the 2018 Phantom with what we’ve seen so far under camouflage in spy photographs is another testament to what Rolls-Royce has in the offing for its July 27 reveal. There’s also the Fred Astaire-imbued teaser clip
showcasing the newcomer’s grille, an exterior design element that matches perfectly with Autohome’s leaked Phantom.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,”
appears to be the adage followed by the British automaker when it penned the full-sized luxobarge, for the all-new Phantom harks back to the seventh-generation model. Not even the interior makes a discordant note from what an enthusiast would expect from a Roller
, with simplicity and elegance being the critical words here.
An in-depth look at the image reveals what appears to be an all-digital instrument cluster and relocated center air vents that have been moved bang in the middle of the dashboard to make room for a generously-sized infotainment system. The analog clock isn’t in its traditional place either, with the Phantom VIII
sporting it to the right of the infotainment screen.
The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet will borrow a handful of systems from parent company BMW, including a semi-autonomous driving system and self-parking feature. Riding on an aluminum-intensive platform that will be shared with the Cullinan don’t-call-me-an-SUV “all-terrain, high-sided vehicle,”
the eighth-generation Phantom will pack V12 firepower.