2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom Spied Testing With Less Camo, Reveals More Details

 
16 Mar 2017, 8:10 UTC ·
Rolls-Royce is currently developing the next generation of the Phantom, which is scheduled to reach the market in 2018.
The flagship of the British marque has ended the production of its seventh generation, and the world is curious about what look will be applied to the eighth generation of the model.

The former Phantom was in production for a total of 13 years, which is a lot if you look at the standards of the car industry in the past decades, but the next generation one is not expected to get the same treatment.

Just like our previous set of spyshots, the Rolls-Royce Phantom was spotted while testing in winter conditions. A prototype with less disguise was spotted in Sweden, and it seems that some parts were left uncovered this time.

First of all, you can now see the exhaust tips, along with the undisguised side mirrors that are expected to reach production.

Secondly, the window line of the next-gen Phantom has also been revealed. As you can see, the development team only wrapped the chrome frame of the side windows, but this is enough to make an idea of how the production model is supposed to look.

The example you see in the photo gallery is a long-wheelbase Phantom, and the British marque will also make a version with a regular wheelbase. Even the latter will be longer than the Ghost, its smaller brother, and both have a larger distance between the axles than their “cousin” from the BMW Group, the 7 Series.

The new generation will bring more technology for the customers of Rolls-Royce’ flagship sedan. Semi-autonomous driving features are expected from a car like this, even if customers usually hire a chauffeur to drive them around, and an increase in connectivity options and driver assistance technologies is also supposed to reach the 2018 Phantom.
