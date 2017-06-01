2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Teased in Fred Astaire Clip, Majestic Grille Shown

With Rolls-Royce preparing to introduce the world to the 2018 Phantom, Goodwood isn't willing to simply take the wraps off the model as if this was your normal showroom material. Instead, the British automaker has come up with an awareness-boosting strategy, one that will see the company holding an exhibition that will display all the previous seven incarnations of the lavish sedan.





Nevertheless, if we look past the Fred Astaire-owned Roller in the footage (the car is now housed in the Petersen Museum in LA), we can see what appears to be a teaser for the Phantom VIII.



Pay attention to the clip and you'll notice what should be the front grille,



We've also added the latest series of 2018 Phantom spyshots to your right, so you can get a clearer take on the matter.



Following a 13-year life for the outgoing model, Rolls-Royce parent BMW has prepared a tech overhaul for the model. And while the platform of the car should be a range-topping version of the BMW 7 Series CLAR architecture, the British marque should polish its 6.7-liter



Underneath the evolutionary styling that's visible in the spy photos (the prototype is a long-wheelbase Phantom), we expect to receive tons of technical upgrades, with a serious diet being on the table.



As for the exact date when the Phantom VIII reveal is set to take place, the newcomer could either land at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which will be held between June 29 and July 2, or be introduced via the Great Eight Phantoms exhibition we mentioned above. The latter will be held in Mayfair, London, on July 27.



And we can't wait to get our hands on next week's video, which should bring fresh 2018 Phantom teasers.



